A Trump supporter has been arrested after a member of a church prayer group texted the FBI showing him inside the Capitol on January 6.





Capitol Riot advocate Glenn Brooks as depicted in the FBI criminal complaint. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ministry of Justice

Glenn Allen Brooks was arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Brooks sent selfies of himself inside the Capitol to a focus group filled with prayer members from the church.

One of the group members then notified the FBI.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

The FBI arrested a Californian after being told of his involvement in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill by a member of a church prayer group.

Glenn Allen Brooks “bragged about his active participation” in the riot and “sent pictures of his presence” to an SMS discussion group filled with prayer members from the church, according to a criminal complaint.

A member of the group – who was not identified in the complaint – provided this information to the FBI, which led to Brooks’ arrest on Thursday.

On the day of the riot, Brooks sent the group “a photo of himself inside the Capitol,” says the complaint, dated July 27. Weeks later, the anonymous member of the group passed it on to officials investigating the insurgency.

The FBI accused Brooks of “entering and staying and driving disorderly and disruptive in a building or restricted land” and “disorderly conduct and parade, protest or picketing in a Capitol building.”

So far, at least 599 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

The Capitol riot left five people dead, including a police officer. Members of the Proud Boys, which are classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, were reportedly present.

Organizers were encouraged by ex-President Donald Trump’s exhortations to protest with him against the 2020 election results, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. As members of Congress gathered inside the Capitol to certify the results and verify Biden’s presidency, supporters staged a coup attempt and stormed the Capitol.

Earlier this year in February, insurgents rushed to remove photos and social media posts proving their involvement in the Capitol Riot. Several broke their cell phones, cleaned up their social media accounts and attempted to erase hard drives that may contain photos and other evidence of their involvement.

Others, however, bragged about their involvement, which made it easier for the FBI to catch and charge them.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-supporter-arrested-church-prayer-134549741.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos