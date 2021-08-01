[HOAKS] President Jokowi’s new official car for 12 billion rupees bought as country was in crisis





fangs! Based on Kompas.com’s verification so far, this information is incorrect. KOMPAS.com – Reports have circulated on social media that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s new official car worth Rs 12 billion was purchased as the country went through a crisis like today. The crisis situation here can be understood as a health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit the world, including Indonesia. From the fact-checking team’s research Kompas.com, the information is not correct. Story in circulation One of the Facebook accounts that disseminated the information was an account with the initials AA, July 29, 2021. He shared a screenshot of a Facebook account uploaded with the initials DSS containing a photo of a person claiming to be President Jokowi sitting in a luxury car. In its account, the DSS account claims that the president bought a new official Mercy or Mercedes-Benz Pullman Guard C 600 car, for 12 billion rupees. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Not just screenshots, count AA Also includes a narration that explains that the President’s new official car was purchased when Indonesia was going through a crisis like today. While not explicitly mentioning it, this crisis claim can be interpreted as a health crisis as the Covid-19 pandemic refers to the date the upload was shared, which is July 29, 2021. Here is the story: “The great leader of this country .. who said that the population has proven able to buy a car worth a decent enough Rp 12 billion, in a country which is in crisis as is the case today hui, there are many starving people and employees living in poverty. In fact, in the end, quite a few people ended their life for economic reasons. My country is really sad to have a leader but never cares about the sufferings and trials of its own people ”. As of Sunday (1/8/2021), the download belonging to the AA account has been liked 264 times, commented 46 times and shared 37 times by Internet users. FACEBOOK A screenshot from the download that says President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s new official car worth Rs 12 billion was purchased as the country goes through a crisis like today. A screenshot from the download that says President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s new official car worth Rs 12 billion was purchased as the country goes through a crisis like today. Look for Kompas.com There are several things that need to be clarified regarding the circulation of these claims. First of all, about the image of a person who looks like President Jokowi sitting in a luxury car.

Second, regarding the claim that the official car was purchased when Indonesia was in a crisis situation like today, namely the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Third, is it true that President Jokowi’s new official car is a Mercedes-Benz Pullman Guard C 600 for 12 billion rupees? Who is sitting in the luxury car?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2021/08/01/193100465/-hoaks-mobil-dinas-baru-presiden-jokowi-seharga-rp-12-m-dibeli-saat-negera%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos