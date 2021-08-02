Bidens fateful strategic choice





The administration of President Joe Bidens faces a fateful strategic choice regarding its future relations with China in the years to come. Should US policy be aimed at containing or reversing the emergence of China as the second world power, so that it does not supplant the United States to become its first power in the next generation? It would require a plan to isolate China in a new cold war. Or should China be critically engaged, pressured and encouraged to become a reliable partner, sharing responsibility for sustainable development? The Bidens team has shown great continuity in the face of this difficult choice with the previous Trump and Obama administrations. The American pivot to Asia is long overdue. It is driven by fundamental shifts in focus and security towards the Pacific region. China was relatively late in the Asian model of economic development after the tigers of Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia benefited from mobile US and international investment two generations ago. But his scale and determination ensured that, when he locked himself down to the 1980s and 1990s model, he became a global beater in economics, technology, and productivity by the 2020s. Conventional wisdom in the United States and elsewhere assumed that political liberalization would follow such state capitalist success under the regime of the Communist Party of China. It was a major miscalculation, as has been shown under Xi Jinping’s leadership since 2013. He refocused party control against criticism, reaffirmed regional interests, reaffirmed nationalist pride in China’s achievements and is determined to oversee a greater global role for the country in the next decade. This authoritarian and illiberal model is designed to appeal internationally and compete with the democratic capitalist West. Chinese leaders believe the world is running its course and the United States is now in decline. Containment and the resumption of the cold war threatening a hot one are not realistic nor desirable means to manage the Chinese threat against the primacy of the United States. China is a much more powerful state, economy and society than the Soviet Union was during the last Cold War. It is much more interconnected with the rest of the world, as evidenced by the huge flows of investment and Western and American trade relations. Critical engagement and a much more vigilant and competitive defense of the interests and values ​​of the United States and more broadly is a better path. Talks between US and Chinese officials in Tianjin last week highlighted the conflicting interests and values. State-backed hacking, repression of Hong Kong and Uyghurs, trade tensions and the WHO Covid investigation were high on the US list, while the Chinese complained about being demonized as an imaginary enemy by the United States. These are really difficult problems, but they are manageable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/editorial/biden-s-fateful-strategic-choice-1.4636254

