Fires rage across southern Europe, forcing hundreds to evacuate

Dozens of villages were evacuated in tourist areas in southern Turkey on Sunday as forest fires that left eight people dead raged for a fifth day, while fires also struck Greece, Italy and Spain.

Fueled by soaring temperatures and strong winds, with experts saying climate change is increasing both the frequency and intensity of these fires, this year’s fire season has been significantly more destructive than the previous average, according to EU data.

Turkey has suffered from its worst fires in at least a decade with nearly 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) burned so far this year, up from an average of 13,516 at the same time between 2008 and 2020.

A neighborhood in the tourist town of Bodrum was evacuated, CNN Turk television reported, as strong winds fanned flames in the nearby Milas neighborhood.

Unable to return by road, 540 residents were taken to hotels by boat, the channel said.

People were also evacuated from the resort town of Antalya and two bodies were found in the area on Sunday, bringing the number of people killed to eight.

After hitting record highs last month, temperatures are expected to remain elevated.

A temperature of 49.1 degrees Celsius (120.3 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in the southeastern town of Cizre on July 20.

More than 330 people have received medical treatment since the start of the fires in Turkey.



And the mercury is expected to reach 40C in Antalya on Monday.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry released satellite images showing the extent of the damage, with areas of forest turned black and smoke still visible.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under fire after it emerged that Turkey does not have firefighting planes, even though a third of its territory is forested and fires are on the rise.

According to EU figures, Turkey has been hit by 133 forest fires in 2021 so far, compared to an average of 43 so far between 2008 and 2020.

Greek ‘disaster’

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out early Saturday near Patras in western Greece.

Five villages were evacuated and eight people were hospitalized with burns and respiratory problems in the region which remains on high alert.

Twenty houses were set on fire, according to a provisional figure from the firefighters.

Nearly 300 firefighters, two water bombers and five helicopters battled a forest fire in Greece.



The mayor of the neighboring village of Aigialeias, Dimitris Kalogeropoulos, called it a “huge disaster”.

The flames consumed around 30 houses, barns and stables in the villages of Ziria, Kamares, Achaïas and Labiri.

“We slept outside all night terrified that we would not have a home when we woke up,” a resident of Labiri told Greek TV station Skai.

The resort town of Loggos was also evacuated, with nearly 100 residents and tourists sent to the nearby town of Aigio.

According to EU data, 13,500 hectares have been burned in Greece, compared to an average of 7,500 at this point in 2008-20.

“Been crazy”

Italy has been hit by fires again after more than 20,000 hectares of forests, olive groves and crops were destroyed by fire in Sardinia last weekend.

More than 800 outbreaks were recorded this weekend, mainly in the south, Italian firefighters said.

A graph showing the increase in area burned by forest fires in EU countries so far in 2021 compared to the 2008-2020 average.



“In the last 24 hours, firefighters have carried out more than 800 interventions: 250 in Sicily, 130 in Puglia and Calabria, 90 in Lazio and 70 in Campania,” the brigade tweeted.

He added that firefighters were still battling fires in the Sicilian cities of Catania, Palermo and Syracuse.

As southern Italy burned, the north suffered savage storms.

“The cost of the damage caused throughout the countryside of northern Italy by the severe thunderstorms and hail during this crazy summer amounts to tens of millions of euros,” said agricultural organization Coldiretti.

In Spain, dozens of firefighters backed by water-jetting planes battled a forest fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon near the San Juan Reservoir, about 70 kilometers (40 miles) east of Madrid.

Firefighters said on Sunday they had managed to stabilize the blaze overnight, but local authorities urged people to stay away from the reservoir, a popular swimming spot for residents of the Spanish capital.

