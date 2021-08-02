Obstacles to heritage preservation – DTNext.in





New Delhi : One of the heritage sites is Rudreswara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple located at Palampet, near Warangal in Telangana. The other site is Dholavira, the Harappan city of Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. With these inclusions, India now has a total of 40 historically significant sites in the WHL, which also includes Tamil Nadus Chola Temples and Mahabalipuram Structures. Archaeological curiosity has peaked in TN in recent weeks, thanks to the discovery of five skeletons at a Keezhadi site in the Sivaganga district where the Architectural Survey of India (ASI) resumed excavation work after the lock relaxations. One of the heritage sites is Rudreswara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple located at Palampet, near Warangal in Telangana. The other site is Dholavira, the Harappan city of Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. With these inclusions, India now has a total of 40 historically significant sites in the WHL, which also includes Tamil Nadus Chola Temples and Mahabalipuram Structures. Archaeological curiosity has peaked in TN in recent weeks, thanks to the discovery of five skeletons at a Keezhadi site in the Sivaganga district where the Architectural Survey of India (ASI) resumed excavation work after the lock relaxations. An added benefit also appears to have come from the TN side, as around 22 sites in the city of Quanzhou in southeast China, which includes a temple related to Hinduism, were added to the WHL last week. . Beijing has strived to promote the coastal province of Fujian and Quanzhou as a vital maritime trade link that has witnessed the intermingling of multicultural communities, including those in TN millennia ago. Interestingly, Premier Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of sister-state relations between TN and Fujian, during Jinping’s visit here in 2019. Quanzhou’s historic ties with TN played a role. decisive role in this initiative. But, China did not mention Quanzhou’s ties to TN in its submission document requesting heritage status of the former, but only referred to Hinduism. In terms of tally, China has 56 UNESCO World Heritage sites, one less than Italy which has the most in the world. The list has advantages. UNESCO offers its assistance to the signatories for the safeguarding of these sites by providing them with technical assistance as well as professional training. Emergency aid is also provided to endangered sites. For example, UNESCO has provided more than $ 4 million in aid to help rebuild Bamiyan Buddha structures in Afghanistan destroyed by the Taliban. The recognition also aims to inspire the citizens and local governments of the respective regions where these heritage sites are located to work harder for the preservation of these sites for future generations. Apart from international recognition, India is working on a leash in terms of budgetary expenditure in favor of culture. In February 2021, the allocations allocated to the Ministry of Culture (MoC) amounted to Rs 2,688 cr, which represents a reduction of Rs 461 cr compared to the previous year. The 15% reduction in allocations was made from a 30% downward revision for the previous year due to the foreclosure. The actual expenditure incurred by the Ministry of Commerce in connection with the GDP was only 0.017% in 2010-11, and it fell to 0.012% in 2019-20. The Standing Parliamentary Committee on Culture underlined in 2020 that there had been no growth in allocations paid to the Ministry of Commerce over the past five years. Ironically, two years ago it was reported that ASI, the supreme body of nations responsible for the protection of monuments, has been spending Rs 305.3 cr on its headquarters since 2016, when it had spent Rs 206 , 55 cr in 2017-18 for the conservation of as much as 3,688 centrally protected monuments under its aegis. The ASI divides the heritage sites it takes care of into 20 circles according to their geographic location. ASI expenses incurred in the Chennai circle increased from Rs 10.70 cr in 2014-15 to Rs 4.6 cr in 2017-18. These could appear as shortcomings on the part of the government, which would necessitate an overhaul of heritage preservation protocols. But what can ordinary citizens do to maintain heritage sites? Monuments are often disfigured by disbelievers, who scribble on the walls and even steal pieces of its structure as keepsakes. These sites are not tourist destinations offering places for selfies. They are an essential and irrefutable link with our past and are part of our own cultural identity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dtnext.in/News/National/2021/08/02050932/1309834/Hurdles-to-heritage-preservation.vpf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos