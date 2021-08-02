President Jokowi announced decision to extend PPKM





The PPKM implemented since July 26 will end on Monday (2/8). REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – According to the Director General of the Regional Administration of the Interior Ministry (Kemendagri) Safrizal, the decision to extend the implementation of the restrictions on community activities (PPKM) will be announced by the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The PPKM implemented since July 26 will end on Monday (2/8). “Related decisions PPKM will be announced directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia before the end of the PPKM on August 2, 2021, ”Safrizal said in a written statement to Republic, Sunday (1/8) evening. He said the policy adopted by the government will take into account all aspects of social, national and state life, in which personal security is the highest law. The Home Office as well as the provincial government, district / city governments to sub-districts / villages stand ready to succeed in any policies taken by President Jokowi. Prior to that, the entire community was advised to continue to apply strict health protocols with the aim of managing the Covid-19 pandemic and restoring the national economy. The implementation of the PPKM in the regions currently refers to the three instructions of the Minister of the Interior (Inmendagri). Firstly, Interior Minister number 24 of 2021 regarding PPKM level 4 and level 3 Covid-19 in the regions of Java and Bali. Second, Home Secretary 2021 number 25 regarding PPKM level 4 Covid-19 in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara, Moluccas and Papua regions. Third, Interior Minister number 26 of 2021 regarding PPKM level 3, level 2 and level 1 and the optimization of the Covid-19 processing command post at the village and sub-district levels to control the spread of Covid-19. In the three interior ministries, the regions that implement PPKM levels 1, 2, 3 and 4 have been determined, both inside and outside of Java and Bali. Determination of the criteria for the pandemic situation in the region on the basis of indicators for adjusting public health efforts and social restrictions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic set by the Minister of Health.

