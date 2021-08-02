Politics
Scotland’s top cops turn around on name ‘Operation Bunter’ on mission to keep Boris Johnson amid fears it offends PM
TOP cops changed the name from Operation Bunter to a Boris Johnson guard duty, fearing that this would offend the Prime Minister.
Scottish Police codenamed it – an echo of fictional chubby schoolboy Billy Bunter – while making very sensitive security plans for the Prime Minister’s next trip to Scotland.
An insider said: The name Operation Bunter has been given to the preparations.
But several people have pointed to the folly of calling him after a fat classy English public schoolboy – not least given that the Prime Minister is known to be a bit stout.
Sources have recounted how Police Scotland subsequently changed the name in an attempt to avoid any risk of causing some sort of diplomatic incident.
The insider said: Operation Vent has been selected as an alternative.
But I’m not sure stepping away from Billy Bunter for a name that implies PM is full of air is a big improvement.
‘INAPPROPRIATE’
Fictional public schoolboy Billy Bunter is around 15 years old in stories written by Charles Hamilton and subsequent adaptations.
He attended a fictional English public school called Greyfriars in Kent.
Mr Johnson, 57, has served as Prime Minister since 2019.
He attended Eton English Public School in Berkshire.
In March, the Prime Minister explained that he was doing everything I could to lose weight, including early morning runs, avoiding late night chocolate, carbs and cheese.
Nicola Sturgeons Covid rule flouting her sister claims she was maskless only on the train to eat a sandwich
At the time, his press secretary said he lost about a stone after being struck by Covid-19 last year.
Sources have explained how police code names are usually selected at random from approved word lists, but sometimes need to be removed if they are not deemed appropriate.
The Prime Minister was last in Scotland in January during the second lockdown, when Nicola Sturgeon insisted her trip was not essential.
But the PM did come over anyway and insisted he continue to visit Scotland to confront Ms Sturgeon on IndyRef2, saying: Wild horses will not drive me away.
However, Mr Johnson raised his eyebrows for not showing up during the Scottish Parliament election campaign in April and May, amid claims he is a liability for the Scottish Tories.
Downing Street got us to understand that he was worried about the Prime Minister’s next visit to Scotland, given the flashy protests from the SNP and independence supporters on his previous trips north.
In July 2020, nationalist activist Dave Llewellyn was one of many independence supporters who followed Mr Johnson’s flight to Scotland for all the activists waiting for him.
He then referred to the attack on Salisbury Novichok in 2018, saying: Also if there are Russians in the area. Perfume please.
Tonight an insider said: These trades are very sensitive. The goal is to keep everything a secret until the last minute as there will be attempts at disruption.
No timetable for the PM’s visit has been made public.
Asked about the U-turn of Bunter’s name, a Scottish Police spokesperson said: Operational names are computer generated automatically and can be changed if deemed inappropriate.
