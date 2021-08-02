Politics
Said Naqvi | Will the air attacks increase after the departure of the American troops from Af, in Iraq?
Taliban claim to launch ginger crisis if Turkey deploys troops to protect airport
Telegenic airstrikes like the one that killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani outside Baghdad airport in January 2020 may well be increasingly on display in theaters like Afghanistan, where the boots Americans on the ground are now withdrawn, or Iraq, where the combat mission is coming to an end. Wait and see what the United States does next.
The United States has conflicting equations with China, Russia, and Iran. Pakistan is not in conflict with the United States, but is clearly in China’s embrace. All of these countries have borders with Afghanistan. Did the United States spend $ 2 trillion over 20 years with the benevolent intention of ensuring the peace of these countries on their Afghan borders only to confront these powers elsewhere?
Turkey, or more precisely President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is now mandated to oversee Kabul airport. The Taliban claim to be launching a ginger crisis if Turkey deploys troops to protect the airport. Since we have to keep the Taliban in a good mood, Turkey has decided to deploy contractors, engineers, etc. But who will provide them with armed protection? Americans, of course, and clearly seen from the sky. The Americans will obviously have planned to keep an eye on Bagram Air Base as well. I have vivid memories of the 72-day US bombing of Serbia, carving up the state of Kosovo and leaving behind what was then the largest US base in the world, Bondsteel, bordering Macedonia.
What great desire did the United States have to carve out a Muslim state for itself in what was the most sacred real estate for the Slavs of southern Serbia, ethnic cousins of the Russians? Well, the first objective was to hit the Russians where it hurt them. The second was to build foundations that radiate power. This is not the model currently displayed.
Turkey is gaining a foothold in Afghanistan, which has the potential to open up prospects across Central Asia, a vast oil-rich bloc of Turkish-speaking people. As in the Balkans, here too Russia’s historic and well-established interests will be in competition.
When a vision of the reborn Ottoman Empire was brandished in front of President Erdogan, he was quick to show up to pray in the main square of Tripoli in November 2011. The Ottoman dream that vanished in West Asian theaters may well be credible in Central Asia where there is Turkik continuity. Mr Erdogan is unlikely to jump on that elusive carrot, but he might start to focus on that theater a bit more. It will be welcome in Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia. The last two will welcome the extreme Islam of the Taliban mingling with the Akhwan ul Muslimeen (Muslim Brotherhood), of which Mr. Erdogan is now an unapologetic leader. It should be a bulwark against Iran. Binoculars will also be attached to Chinese Uyghurs and the Russian Caucasus.
As long as imperialism has a central role for Israel in West Asia, Iran will remain the target. No wonder then that the American ground forces are relocated. The other day, the United States announced the closure of its bases in Sayliyah, Qatar. The base, activated in the greatest secrecy, is now located in Jordan, out of range of Iranian missiles.
There is another very good reason for Mr. Erdogan to ration some of his time away from West Asia, where the growing influence of the Muslim Brotherhood worries Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt, whose suppression of the Brotherhood cannot not last forever. Riyadh is shaken to the south by the advances of the Houthis from Yemen and has not forgotten the occupation of the Mecca mosque in November 1979 almost at the same time as the Iranian revolution toppled the Shah in Tehran. For two weeks, the mosque was occupied by extremist anti-monarchy Islamists.
Eventually, French troops had to help Saudi soldiers. Since then, the Saudi royal family has had nightmares about a secret anti-monarchy cult, no different from the Brotherhood. There is a tendency to exaggerate the external danger of Shia Islam. The truth is, the Akhwan, or the Brethren, with roots inside the realm are much more dangerous. In the last corner in Tunisia, the Brothers could well be the main target.
The Brotherhood in Egypt will have a huge morale boost if Mr. Erdogan, without other distractions, goes full throttle into his Muslim Brotherhood avatar. The awakening of the Brethren in Egypt will be of tremendous help to Hamas, which is another name for the Brethren. It will be a thorn in Israel’s side. Notice how many capitals are interested in the Turkish role in Kabul.
It is not fanciful that a chapter in the Afghan saga is drawing to a close. But what has always intrigued me is the singular lack of interest in the origin of the disaster when the iconic Tajik leader Ahmad Shah Massouds, gathering exceptional intelligence on Al Qaeda’s operations in Afghanistan, alluded to the possibility of 9/11.
In August 2001, he alerted the European Union during a speech in Brussels that the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance had learned that Al-Qaeda was planning action on the American continent. On September 9, two days before the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, Massoud was assassinated in his hideout on the Tajik border. The two Tunisians, disguised as journalists, detonated their vests at the start of their interview with Massoud. The passports of the two assassins had been forged in Brussels around the time Massoud alerted the European Union to a possible attack on the American continent.
Since the Syrian theater began to calm down in 2018, there have been reports of militants being airlifted to northern Afghanistan, exactly where the unemployed mujahedin had deployed in Kashmir, in Egypt, Algeria and Syria.
So is Afghanistan heading for chaos or, as one Marxist analyst predicts: a Quad is taking shape – Iran, China, Russia and Pakistan. If this is correct, has India gone for the wrong Quad?
