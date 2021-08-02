Madhya Pradesh Minister Ramkhelawan Patel Announces He Will Not Benefit From 27% OBC Quota | Bhopal News





BHOPAL: As the war of words has heated up more than 27% of bookings for other backward classes (OBCs) in Madhya Pradesh, Minister of Welfare for Backward Classes and Minorities, Ramkhelawan Patel, announced that his family would not benefit from the 27% OBC reservation. Patel, however, praised the decision by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide 27% reservation to OBC candidates and 10% to economically weaker sections (EWS) during medical examination (NEET).

“I have two daughters and the family of the two daughters will not benefit from the OBC reservation. For others, it is up to them to decide whether or not they wish to benefit from the benefit of the reservation. It’s their personal business, “the CBO minister replied during a press briefing at BJP state headquarters, when asked about the reservation of CBOs and those belonging to the creamy diaper class.

The BJP Minister also appreciated the Centre’s decision to reserve 27% for CBOs during medical examinations. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to provide 27% reservation for OBC candidates and 10% for the economically weaker sections of the NEET exam is historic and in the interest of the well-being of those sections. On behalf of the OBC population of 52% of the state, I welcome this decision and thank the Prime Minister, “he said.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also dedicated to the welfare of the backward class. “When the BJP Center government gave constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission with the welfare of the marginalized community in mind, the government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan did the same,” he said. declared.

“At present, there are 53 such castes in Madhya Pradesh who do not benefit from a 27% reservation, but the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh will soon take action in the interests of these 53. castes. The efforts of the state government will increase the standard of living of the backward classes, ”he added.

The minister also criticized Congress for ignoring the backward class. He said Kamal Nath’s government was responsible for staying at the High Court of deputies on reserve. “Kamal Nath’s government made no effort in court to restore the 27% reservation for backward classes. The Congressional government’s attorney general did not appear in the High Court during the hearing, due to which the High Court granted a stay on it, “he said.

Patel said that after the formation of the BJP government for the fourth time under the leadership of Chief Minister Chouhan, efforts were made to represent the OBC community in court. He said the BJP government is making sincere efforts and the stay will be lifted very soon. “Eventually, the 13% reservation for backward classes, which has been maintained, will also be granted,” he said.

“Minister Patel has already used the reserve for one of his daughters. He is only minister in the BJP government because he belongs to the CBO. He should resign from his post if he says so. . I will also ask Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to answer whether we will take advantage of the reservation for OBC or not? ” said Narendra Saluja, head of state media in Congress.

