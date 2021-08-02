Tyson Fury claims he just ‘hung up with Donald Trump’ after surprise call from former US president





TYSON FURY claims to have received a surprise phone call from former US President – and fan – Donald Trump.

Trump is a fighter and invited Fury to the White House after his dramatic victory over Deontay Wilder last year.

3

Tyson Fury says he spoke to Donald Trump on the phoneCredit: Getty

3

The former US president is a big fan of fighting and has already invited Fury to the White HouseCredit: AP

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has ended any plans for an official visit by the undefeated star.

But, according to the Gypsy King, the couple made up for lost time with a discussion about the fan.

Fury posted a story on Instagram that read, “Just hung up on Donald Trump.

“What a nice surprise from my mate Hughie Vuitton. Thanks guys, enjoy your lunch guys.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has entered the sports world with the avid golfer playing a practice game with Rory McIlroy during his presidency.

And the 75-year-old might even be there when Fury takes on Wilder again in their delayed trilogy fight in October.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 24 but was postponed after a Covid outbreak in Champion Fury’s camp.

Fury, 32, hasn’t been in action since his stunning win over Wilder in Las Vegas last year.

And hopes for a huge unification fight with Anthony Joshua were dashed after Wilder was declared entitled to a trilogy fight with Fury by an umpire.

3

How Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder rank ahead of the trilogy fightCredit: SUNSPORT

