Must-read, news and current affairs from Singapore





THE BIG STORY Strong demand for mobile hairdressing services A growing number of people in Singapore are using mobile hairdressing services, with some reporting 20% ​​more activity since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Straits Times interviews several mobile hairdressers, who highlight the growing popularity of their businesses. SINGAPORE War against one of the deadliest here – primary liver cancer War has been declared on cancer which is one of the deadliest in Singapore, with a nationwide study being deployed to detect the enemy at an early stage, among other targets. Primary liver cancer, also known as hepatocellular carcinoma, is the third deadliest cancer in men and the fourth in women here. WORLD China’s growing efforts to sinise Tibet The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) prepared Tibet to mark two anniversaries last month – 70 years since the “peaceful liberation” of the remote territory and 100 years since the founding of the CCP. The Straits Times examines how President Xi Jinping refined his policy towards Tibet, focusing, among other things, on economic development and the sinicization of the region. SCIENCE Experts work on map to connect S’pore green dots Many people like to travel on well-lit, paved paths, but shy wild animals prefer quiet, leafy routes when traveling from forest to forest. To help native animals move around Singapore, where development has fragmented forests into isolated patches, experts are working here on a map to reach the green dots. COMPANY Young adults continue to invest during a pandemic: survey Young adults here continue to invest despite the pandemic, according to a survey that asked people between the ages of 18 and 35 about their investments and financial habits. He revealed that 80 percent are already investors, while 88 percent plan to invest in at least one product next year. B10 & 11 LIFE To motivate a child, boost their self-confidence When a child thinks that he is not good at his studies, he is unlikely to want to work hard in school. ST talks with a professor as well as with Mr. David Hoe, a normal (technical) student who went to the National University of Singapore, to identify some factors, such as self-confidence, that affect academic motivation .

