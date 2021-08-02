Pakistan has “no capacity” to accommodate more Afghan refugees, says Pak security adviser





Pakistan cannot shoulder the burden of hosting more Afghan refugees as it has reached its maximum limits, Pakistani National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf told a press conference in Washington, DC on Sunday. . The first is visiting the United States to talk about Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic had previously rushed to deploy its troops to the front line, citing the threat of violence, the uncontrollable influx of refugees and the worsening volatile border situation. Army troops replaced the paramilitaries, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Levies Force, Rangers, and other forces along the Pakistan-Afghan border.

Speaking at a press conference on July 31, Pakistani national security adviser Yusuf said: “Safe zones should be established in Afghanistan for refugees. Unfortunately, Afghan soil has been used in the past for activities against Pakistan. He added that Pakistan cannot bear the burden. In addition, Yusuf stressed that Pakistan and the United States must work together to resolve security concerns on the porous Afghan borders, many of which fell under Taliban control after the United States-coalition troops. led by the coalition left conflict-ridden territory.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters in Multan, Pakistan earlier last week that the country has hosted more than three million Afghan refugees and lacks the capacity to allow more. . Qureshi had expressed his concern and concern saying that the influx of refugees was a threat to Pakistan’s security as disbelievers might attempt to enter due to the recent border overflow. “Our first attempt to deal with the situation will be to try to ensure that the Afghan refugees remain in Afghanistan,” he said in a televised address.

Pak’s army closed the border at 90% in the midst of overflowing refugees; struggle to contain the influx

As the Taliban terrorist group continues to seize key Afghan borders, increasing violence and security concerns, several Afghans are trying to flee to neighboring Pakistan. Imran Khan’s government had previously expressed concern, saying that at least half of these Afghans were undocumented. The refugees would enter the country through two key border posts in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistani army and border police closed 90% of the border last week. But as border tension for Pakistan continues, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told reporters he called on the Taliban to negotiate with the United States and end the territorial chaos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pakistan-has-no-capacity-to-take-more-afghan-refugees-pak-security-adviser.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos