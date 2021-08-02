Conservatives want everyone to forget about January 6





While President of the United States, Donald Trump attempted to overthrow the 2020 election, first by fraud and then by violence. His efforts were defeated in large part because of the integrity and courage of Republican officials at the state level.

Six months have now passed since supporters of the president stormed Congress in an attempt to coerce Vice President Mike Pence to declare Trump the winner of the 2020 election. At that time, honest and courageous Republican officials have been vilified, condemned and punished by their own party.

The president was impeached, but most Republicans in the House voted against impeachment and most in the Senate voted for acquittal. Trump has so far escaped all the consequences of his attempt to destroy the Constitution. He remains the Republican Party’s top fundraiser and the undisputed leader of the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Where they hold a majority in state legislatures, Republicans are rewriting electoral laws to impose new hardship on black Americans and others whose votes they wish to discourage. And just in case that’s not enough to get the results they want, they are concentrating new powers in the party-controlled branches of state governments.

Meanwhile, many in the conservative world are celebrating the January 6 attackers as victims of political persecution, if not outright heroes. The woman killed leading the charge of finding and kidnapping Pence has been elevated to the rank of martyr.

Said like that, it sounds pretty bad.

This is why a lot of effort is put into never putting it that way by finding an understatement and excuse that normalizes Trump’s attempt to hold on to power despite the electoral defeat.

This campaign mocks Trump’s failed coup as a mess and a farce, an altercation, a protest gone awry, a stunt that wasn’t a stunt. This graciously suggests that no one has to worry too much about the events of January 6.

To support this project, the attack on Congress must be isolated from the rest of the history of the 2019 presidential election.20 Trump was impeached in 2020 for extorting Ukraine to deliver disinformation to help it against Joe Biden. He was impeached in 2021 for instigating an attack on Congress to prevent Biden from taking office. They were two separate crimes, but they stemmed from the same ploy.

And this ploy wasn’t some solo Trump lonely madness. It is not Trump who is systematically ending the political careers of all Republicans who have championed democracy over the past year. It is a vast effort almost universally supported in the Trumps party.

Nor is it Trump alone who rewrites election laws, Trump alone who exonerates and celebrates the Jan.6 attackers, Trump alone who shuts down all investigation into matters relating to that day, such as Who paid for the January 6 attackers. Jan. 6 attackers come to Washington in the first place? These are also vast efforts almost universally supported by the Trump party.

Failed coups often seem ridiculous afterwards. In 1961, elements of the French army attempted to overthrow President Charles de Gaulle and the brand new Fifth Republic. De Gaulle mocked the putschists as a quarteron of retired generals, a handful of retired generals. The sentence is even more dismissive in French than in English. But de Gaulle spoke after the fact, after knowing the outcome. During the attempt to take power, he took it quite seriously.

And so should we take January 6th. The January 6 minimizers will argue that this was not the first violent protest on Capitol Hill grounds. Puerto Rican terrorists opened fire on Congress in 1954, injuring five members of the House. The Weather Underground bombed the toilet under the Senate chamber in 1971, causing severe damage to the building. A Communist group detonated a bomb in the Senate in 1983 to protest the US invasion of Grenada. This one did less damage. But unlike all of these other incidents and unlike the antifa attacks on the Portland courthouse or any of the others, the Jan. 6 attack was unique in American history in a fatal and terrible way: it came inside.

This attack was not the work of avowed adversaries of the American government, of underground dissidents, of radicals outside the system. The January 6 attack was instigated by the head of the American government, the man who had sworn to protect and defend that government. It was the thing most feared by the authors of the American Constitution: a betrayal of the highest office by the holder of that office.

It’s no mystery why pro-Trump supporters would apologize on January 6. Trump instigated the coup; he continues to justify it. Of course, Trump’s followers would tolerate this latest outrage, as they have already tolerated so many others. You sign with the mafia, you are not suspicious of crimes.

It’s more interesting to wonder why so many non-Trumpy Republican supporters and conservative intellectuals are willing to go to so much trouble to downplay and contextualize January 6. You might expect them to welcome the opportunity to draw a sharp break, a sharp dividing line. Finally, here is the toad too ugly to be swallowed; Here is the long-awaited opportunity to push Trump back into the past and redirect his party to the post-Trump future.

I think I can see four reasons why this is not happening.

The first is the familiar human instinct to save face. You spend five years seeing Trump as a vulgar but ultimately harmless buffoon. Then comes the definitive proof that you were wrong. Will you admit it? Of course not. You will use the mighty brain that God gave you to explain why you were right from the start, but in a slightly more complicated way than before.

A second reason is that non-Trumpy conservatives share with Trump conservatives an intense concern for the hypocrisies and double standards of their political opponents. On the contrary, non-Trumpy conservatives feel even more angry at these opponents than Trump conservatives. Pro-Trump conservatives feel at home in the Trump coalition. For the non-conservative Trump, their situation is much less comfortable. Ignoring Trump himself as irrelevant and irrelevant while focusing all their attention on boring things done by someone other than Trump becomes a much-needed psychological coping mechanism that leads them to reinterpret January 6 not as a story about Trump but as a story about why the liberals didn’t say more in 2020 about urban mess or some other irritant of the moment.

Reason 3: Conservatives other than Trump have started to understand that Trump is not actually going back in time. Trump’s grip on the Republican Party remains tight. Unless he’s dead or incapacitated by then, he’s the most likely 2024 candidate. And even if he is somehow prevented from running, boisterous loyalty to Trump will be a prerequisite for anyone who wants to succeed him. Non-Trump conservatives may privately admit that Jan. 6 was a stain on the Trumps dossier, but a defense of the dossier itself is the one and only meaningful test of loyalty in today’s GOP, more significant than to be anti-abortion rights or pro-guns, to say nothing of the economic or fiscal principles that the party threw away a long time ago.

Finally, while non-Trump conservatives may disapprove of the crude and excessive violence deployed on January 6, they do not disapprove of the post-democratic path explored by the modern right. The desire of a Caesar to suppress the waking crowd is expressed more and more explicitly, hence the appeal to today’s conservative intellectuals, even the most virulent, of the Hungarian Viktor Orbn, of the Polish Right party and justice and Russian Vladimir Poutine. Some even have favorable words for some of the fascists of the 1930s, like the Portugals Antnio Salazar.

The post-Trump right has a style as distinctive as its authoritarian substance: trolling, ironic, evasive. It expresses itself in rhetorical questions, in false alternatives, in sleight of hand, in mocking diversions. He doesn’t openly declare his intentions, partly because he doesn’t dare and partly because he doesn’t quite know it yet. Those of us who have moved away from this betrayal of our earlier beliefs can discern the resemblance to fascism of the last century. But those heading to the new destination don’t see it as clearly, distracted as they are by the sarcasm they tweet as they trudge along.

But some things cannot be hijacked. January 6 was the last outing. If you can ignore that it’s okay, just another incident where Trump talks too much, then you’ve already signed up for the next incident and the one after. You then offer a pair of risk-free options to enemies of democracy: try to overthrow democracy and win, then you win; try and lose hey, you were only kidding.

