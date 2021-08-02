PAN legislator: Serving culture must be ASN’s main foundation in its work





TRIBUNNEEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Member of Commission II of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, the PAN faction, Guspardi Gaus, appreciates and supports the fundamental moral values ​​of ASN which have just been launched by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi ) on July 27, 2021. Core Values ​​With Morals is an acronym for Service Oriented, Accountable, Competent, Harmonious, Loyal, Adaptive and Collaborative. This is a new base for all ASNs in Indonesia in the performance of their duties. Read also : Mendes PDTT attends the launch of ASN’s fundamental values According to Guspardi, the seven points contained in the fundamental values ​​of morality form an interdependent whole. The important point is that “service orientation” must be interpreted by each ASN with quality and professional services. “Changes in the state of mind or mentality and culture of service must be the main basis of the state apparatus in fulfilling its duties and functions as servants of the state in the service of the community” Guspardi told Tribunnews on Monday (2/8/2021). According to Guspardi, so far the utilities provided by the device to the people who are to be served are still far from expectations. The state of mind which manifests itself in the attitude and behavior of a “manager” still exists within ASN. This makes ASN trapped with inappropriate behavior. “There are still frequent violations on the part of ASN, one of them is quoting money or practicing extortion to speed up the service process. Even so, as a civil state apparatus, they received appropriate salaries in the performance of their duties, “he said. Read also : DPR worker: ASN must not complicate what can be facilitated in bureaucratic services

