Labor calls on Tories to name all government ministers who met with the Tory elite donor club





The Tories are under pressure to appoint all government ministers who have met with members of a secret advisory board of elite donors who allegedly had monthly access to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Ben Elliot, the Tory co-chair and nephew of the Duchess of Cornwall, was allegedly implicated by the Financial Times in inviting donors if they wanted to join the board, described by the newspaper as the most desirable club in the country . Conservative party. Labor has now called on the Tories to release the names of all government ministers who have met with the board after the FT claimed Mr Elliot had also been at the center of a Tory operation to provide l money to keep the party in power. The newspaper said some members of the advisory board donated at least 250,000 to the party. Anneliese Dodds, Chair of the Labor Party, has now written to the other Conservative co-chair, Amanda Milling, asking her to explain how the group works and to release a list of elite donors and all ministers who attended. meetings or engagements with them. . She said in the letter: It is in the public interest that you clarify how this so-called advisory board works and Mr Elliots’ role in providing a powerful elite with exclusive access to the Prime Minister and Chancellor only in because of their curatorial status. party donors. The work also requires knowing what access the group had and how any access was used. < class=""> Read more Tories hit by poll collapse as Boris Johnson suffers backlash Ms Dodds said: The Conservatives have some serious questions to answer on this latest money-for-access scandal. The public has a right to know which government ministers are meeting with donors who have access to the corridors of power, including what appears to be exclusive access to the prime minister and chancellor. The way Boris Johnson and his friends go about their business seems to be less what’s right and more what they can do. There cannot be one rule for high-ranking Conservatives and their friends, and one rule for everyone. Allegations also surfaced in The Sunday Times from a major Tory donor that Mr Elliot gave an ultra-wealthy client of his concierge company quintessential access to Prince Charles. According to the newspaper, a telecommunications billionaire named Mohamed Amersi paid an annual membership fee of 15,000 to be an elite member of Quintessentially for several years before he organized in 2013 to allow him to fly to meet the prince. in Scotland. Mr. Amersi has donated more than $ 1.2 million to the charities of the princes. A spokesperson for Mr Elliot told the newspaper Mr Elliot only wanted to support the charitable work of the princes. A spokesperson for the Conservative Party told the FT that party donations had been declared to the Election Commission and that government policy was in no way influenced by donations received by the party, adding: They are entirely separated.

