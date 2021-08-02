Johnson faces rebellion against intolerable hunger and poverty in his home countries | Poverty

Boris Johnson faces yet another backbench rebellion over Treasury spending this fall, as a prominent Tory MP hit intolerable levels of hunger and poverty in his affluent home counties constituency , and urged ministers to abandon plans to cut universal credit.

Steve Baker, a leading Brexiter and MP for Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, called on ministers not to ignore the cost of living crisis facing those struggling in constituencies like his that have been financially overthrown by the pandemic.

Work and Pensions Minister Thrse Coffey has confirmed that the pandemic universal credit increase of 20 per week will be phased out as planned in late September.

Coffey was known to have been uncomfortable about ending the uprising and pushed for its extension until September, but it is now believed he is resigned to the fact that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clash at any extension.

The Guardian understands that a number of compromise solutions, including those that would more directly target children in poverty, have been proposed, but the Treasury has made it clear to several ministries that spending plans need to be matched with tax increases.

Baker said keeping the increase of 20 was not enough and universal credit should be revised to remove the requirement that new applicants wait at least five weeks for a first payment, a move accused of pushing people into debt.

Senior Conservative MPs have indicated their opposition to the cut, including six former secretaries for work and pensions: Sir Iain Duncan Smith; Damien Vert; Esther McVey; Stephen Crabb; David Gauke; and Amber Rudd.

Six Tories, including education select committee chairman Rob Halfon, rebelled over the issue after Labor forced a vote in January before the extension was announced.

Labor is looking to re-test Tory support for the cuts when Parliament returns, including the possibility of forcing a vote, party sources say.

A cabinet source said he expected an increase in opposition in the fall, but said the Treasury had no appetite for the increase to continue. The message is that the focus is on work and supporting employment, the source said.

The bakers’ comments came after Wycombe was identified as having the highest levels of food insecurity in the UK by a Sheffield University Study. About 14% of residents said they were hungry in January and February, while a third had difficulty feeding.

Steve Baker, Tory MP for Wycombe, said: This alarming report is a wake-up call to the minister. Photograph: Jessica Taylor / UK PARLIAMENT / AFP / Getty Images

The alarming report is a wake-up call for ministers, he told the Guardian. He said he was not surprised by his findings. I have told my colleagues over and over again during my parliamentary term that poverty extends to my constituency in South Buckinghamshire.

Many of his constituents had been under pressure from low wages, high housing costs and debt before being plunged into deeper trouble by the coronavirus. It is obviously intolerable that anyone is hungry anywhere in the UK, he added.

Such evidence of the cost-of-living crisis in the heartland region of South England’s Conservatives, at the Blue Wall, will create more nervousness among a party already frightened by the surprise defeat of the June parliamentary elections in the cities neighbors of Amersham and Chesham.

The increase in payments, in place since April 2020, was intended as a temporary measure, but campaigners and MPs urged that it be kept.

As soon as that report came out, I spoke to ministers about it, Baker said. I am determined to get to the heart of this matter and address it so that I can say to ministers: Wycombe.

I always believed, with [former Tory welfare secretary] Iain Duncan Smith, that more money should go into universal credit, he said. What I’m absolutely clear about is that when people are in poverty, we spend a lot through the welfare state and that should clearly help them, and it clearly isn’t.

He dismissed criticism from local opposition politicians and activists unhappy with supporting social security cuts in the past and voting with the government last year to oppose proposals to expand support for children’s families on free school meals.

He said: I am not going to sit here today and go through a whole list of things, tough decisions made in 11 years in parliament and start undoing them. But I’m going to say that when people switch to universal credit, they should just be paid immediately, and there should be no question of getting it back.

Eden Shopping Center, High Wycombe. Wycombe, a generally well-off mix of urban towns and semi-rural villages, is ranked 281 out of 317 in the England Deprivation Index. Photograph: Greg Balfour Evans / Alamy

There should be more money in universal credit to ensure that not only can people make a living from it, but that they can get the benefits of increased work. This is why I want to look into this story. This should point out to everyone that even a place like Wycombe knows we need to do more to break these cycles of poverty.

But he added that his concerns about government borrowing levels meant he was unlikely to rebel in parliamentary votes on financial matters.

The Sheffield results suggest the impact on living standards goes far beyond traditionally disadvantaged areas, with groups of so-called newly starved people who are normally well off, in relatively wealthy areas, struggling to pay. rent and bills, and have to cut back on their food. or use food banks.

Wycombe, a generally well-off mix of urban towns and semi-rural villages, is ranked 281 out of 317 in the England Deprivation Index. However, thousands of its residents are on leave or on universal credit as a result of the Covid crisis, leaving many struggling to manage high rents and cost of living.

The One Can Trust food bank in Wycombe has seen a 350% increase in demand for food packages during the pandemic. He said the Sheffield study revealed the scale of the difficulties in the region. For some people [people] it is a transitory problem and unfortunately for many living in poverty is a permanent situation.

Khalil Ahmed, the former Labor candidate for Wycombe, accused Baker of doing too little, too late, to tackle the problems of poverty and food insecurity that have existed for years. Steve Baker was part of the problem and now he’s presenting himself as part of the solution, he said.

A government spokesperson said: Universal credit has provided a vital safety net for 6 million people during the pandemic, and we announced the temporary increase as part of a $ 400 billion package. put in place that will last well beyond the end of the roadmap.

We are now focusing on our multibillion pound Jobs Plan, which will support people in the long run by helping them learn new skills and increase their hours or find a new job.