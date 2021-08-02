Back to the future – Journal





As concern grows in Pakistan over the consequences of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, protracted fighting that turns into civil war will pose serious dilemmas and multiple challenges for the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated this fear in a recent interview with an American television station when he said that such an outcome would be the worst-case scenario for the country.

Pakistan’s security is inextricably linked with Afghanistan. The protracted conflicts in its neighbor will expose Pakistan to the security threats it has faced in the past, at the cost of heavy loss of life and social and economic consequences. For more than four decades, Pakistan has been the most affected by war, foreign military interventions and the conflict in Afghanistan which have had serious repercussions on the security, stability and economic development of the country. The destabilizing ramifications are too well known to be repeated here. More unrest on its western border would mean that the country will have to simultaneously face the internal, regional and international challenges that would arise from this outcome.

In a back to the future scenario, Pakistan will face a serious threat to its stability if civil war breaks out in Afghanistan and spreads to its border areas. Pakistan has sought to mitigate this danger by fencing much of the border, sealing off illegal crossings, increasing border posts, strengthening the capacity of the Frontier Corps, improving the training of enforcement personnel. laws, improving technical surveillance and stationing regular troops there. While these measures are necessary, they may not be sufficient to prevent the determined from crossing given the long border and mountainous terrain and topography.

Additionally, a chaotic situation across the border will provide fertile ground and more space for a multitude of militant groups to continue operating from there. The main but not the only threat comes from the TTP (the Pakistani Taliban) whose 6,500 members are based in Afghanistan and launch cross-border attacks from there. A reunified TTP has strengthened its capacity. The latest report from the UN Sanctions Monitoring Team notes that the return of dissident groups to the TTP’s fold has increased its strength. TTP’s ties continue with the Afghan Taliban, who are recognized by Pakistani security officials. TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud recently surfaced to announce in an interview with CNN that his militant group will continue its war against Pakistani security forces and that its goal is to take control of border areas and make them independent. .

A nearby civil war would pose serious security threats to Pakistan and multidimensional challenges.

An upsurge in violence in northern and southern Waziristan has led to an increase in the death toll among Pakistani security personnel in recent months. Since May, there have been 167 terrorist incidents in KP and Balochistan, a worrying sign of what could happen to us. Armed groups residing in Afghanistan are said to pose a threat to Pakistan, some making common cause with defeated but dispersed elements after a series of successful operations by the security forces. The UN report says a significant portion of Al Qaeda’s leadership is based along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, while ISIS-K or Daesh remains active and dangerous.

Pakistani military officials have already warned against galvanizing terrorist sleeper cells in the event of prolonged fighting nearby. In Balochistan, there could be a further increase in violent activity by resurrected dissidents and other groups orchestrated by hostile foreign intelligence agencies. Thus, Pakistan’s hard-won gains in its anti-terrorism campaign could be reversed. The Prime Minister made it clear in the PBS interview that a civil war in Afghanistan would mean terrorism in Pakistan. Moreover, the forces of extremism in the country will take courage and be emboldened by the military success of the Taliban.

A civil war could also lead to a new influx of refugees into Pakistan, which has hosted three million Afghan refugees for decades. Pakistani officials fear the fighting will force more Afghans to flee, with estimates of new refugees ranging from 500,000 to 700,000. In addition to instituting more effective border controls, the government is working on a plan to establish camps near the border to prevent refugees from entering the mainland. It is questionable whether the Iranian model can work here, especially since the tribes are so intertwined on both sides of the border. Using the IDP nomenclature to describe them could jeopardize international assistance for these refugees, as it depends on their refugee status. World Bank funding for refugees could also be in jeopardy.

Then there are the likely economic fallouts that Pakistan has also experienced in the past. Given the fragility and vulnerability of the economy, the shock of a nearby civil war and the threat of violence within will jeopardize prospects for growth and investment. This will place Pakistan in an area of ​​instability that will hamper trade and investment essential to achieve economic growth goals. The recent past shows that Pakistan had to bear billions of dollars in economic losses as a result of 9/11 as the war on terrorism spread to border areas and cities across the country.

Beyond that, a civil war can lead to a regional proxy war, as in the past, but with more damaging consequences and attract more countries that perceive threats to their security and are already strengthening their defenses. This could prove to be more ferocious than what followed Russia’s military withdrawal in the 1990s, as neighbors and close neighbors act to protect their interests. Today, more regional states have security concerns than were the case in the previous civil war in Afghanistan due to transnational armed groups and foreign terrorist fighters operating from there. They include ETIM, Daesh, IMU, TTP and of course Al Qaeda. There are also fears that fighters in Syria may resettle in the region. A proxy war could trigger a regional geopolitical crisis of uncertain proportions.

All of this may sound alarmist, but it is based on the worst-case scenario of Afghanistan sinking into chaos and civil war. This only underscores the urgency of regional and international diplomatic efforts to avoid such an outcome. There is still time for these efforts to move forward. Ultimately, however, it will be up to the Afghan parties to make the difficult compromises that can bring peace to their long-suffering people.

The writer is a former ambassador to the United States, the United Kingdom and the UN.

Posted in Dawn, le 2 August 2021

