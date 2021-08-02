Chinese Steel Futures Plunge 6% Amid Concerns Over Steels In Steel Production





BEIJING, Aug.2 (Reuters) – Chinese ferrous futures fell on Monday, with steel rebar and hot-rolled coils both plunging around 6%, after Beijing updated its position on work to reduce carbon emissions, raising fears of an adjustment in production reductions. A Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on Friday said China should avoid campaign-style carbon reduction efforts. While some places blindly launched projects with high emissions and energy consumption, others overreacted and drew up emission reduction plans too early, state media Xinhua said in a report. comment, adding that such an attempt could affect normal economic development. The (Politburo’s) demand could overhaul the task of reducing crude steel production and possibly have a big impact on steel prices in the near term, analysts at Haitong Futures said in a note. Steel rebar and hot-rolled coil are expected to post their highest percentage loss in ten weeks. The top-traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for delivery in October, fell 6.4% to 5,367 yuan ($ 829.89) per tonne. They were down 5.8% as of 02:08 GMT. Hot-rolled coils on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, used in cars and household appliances, plunged 5.7% to 55,780 yuan per ton, after falling 6.5% earlier. Stainless steel futures, for September delivery, fell 2.9% to 19,315 yuan per ton. Commodity prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have also fallen. Benchmark iron ore futures extended losses for a fifth straight session, down 1.9% to 1,043 yuan per tonne. Spot prices for iron ore, with an iron content of 62% for delivery to China, fell from $ 12.5 to $ 185 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since May 26, according to consultancy SteelHome . SH-CCN-IRNOR62 Dalian coking coal futures fell 1.7% to 2,254 yuan per tonne and coke fell 1.8% to 2,876 yuan per tonne. $ 1 = 6.4671 yuan Chinese renminbi Report by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/asia-ironore/china-steel-futures-dive-6-on-concerns-of-changes-in-steel-output-idUSL4N2P90J8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos