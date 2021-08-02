More than two decades between them!





Carrie Symonds and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson started dating in 2018. In 2019 they got engaged and in 2021 they tied the knot in a bohemian-themed wedding. They are already parents to Wilfred, but now it looks like they are expanding their family once again! Boris Johnson has served as UK Prime Minister since July 2019. The former writer and MP took over from Theresa May after studying at Eton and later working as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and also Mayor of London. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6016%;"/> Photo by Stefan Rousseau Piscine WPA / Getty Images) Who is Carrie Symonds? Carrie Symonds is actually now Carrie Johnson after the couple married in May 2021. Previously, she worked as a Conservative Party press secretary and communications officer. However, Carrie went on to work in public relations for an ocean conservation nonprofit called Oceana. Carrie was born and raised in London. Her father was a co-founder of The Independent and her mother was a lawyer. Age difference between Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson Carrie and Boris started dating in 2018 when she was 30 and he was 54. Carrie was born on March 17, 1988, which now makes her 33 years old. Boris was born on June 19, 1964 which makes him 57 years old in 2021. Boris is Gemini, while his wife is Pisces. The age gap between the couple is 24 years. Yorkshire Jays Workshop | Trailer BBC Trailers < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 3891 Yorkshire Jays Workshop | Trailer BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/79ZPKJbW2Sg/hqdefault.jpg 836936 836936 center 13872 Are Carrie and Boris having another baby? Yes! Carrie and Boris Johnson are expecting a second child for the summer of 2021. The prime minister’s wife took to Instagram to share the news on July 31, 2021 according to the BBC. Carrie has previously had a miscarriage and wrote in the IG caption: I felt incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I also felt like a bag of nerves. Fertility issues can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram it can seem like everything is always going well. The new baby will arrive in end of summer and will be the brother or sister of Wilfred, one year. In other news, fans were shocked to find out that Meghan Trainor is married to Juni Cortez from Spy Kids – meet her husband!

