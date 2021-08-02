Push come push | Journalist

Chinese President Xi Jinping sometimes looks like a slightly puzzled grandfather. He has none of the threat of Hitler or Stalin, nor does he have the mischievous smile of Putin. Yet, beneath his impassive face, Xi seems to understand that this is the moment in history when China must take a stand.

John Mearsheimer, the US expert on international relations and realist, argued that US foreign policy cannot adapt to a competitor. As the United States fought and lost another war in Afghanistan, and tried to effect regime change in Iraq and Libya, with deleterious consequences for both countries, China was busy developing its economy and strengthen its army to a level of credible deterrence. China is now definitely a major competitor, economically, militarily and technologically. The idea that he is stealing intellectual property is laughable for a country that, without help, has now landed its own rover on Mars, built and equipped its own space station, and landed a craft on the far side of the moon.

There is a bipartisan agreement in the United States that China must be contained. But what does this really mean? In a recent debate on Intelligence Squared, Robert Daly of the Kissinger Institute noted that Mearsheimer advocated sending China back into poverty, to which Mearsheimer said: If I was able to slow down China’s economic growth, I definitely would. Mearsheimer, an academic, is not part of Washington’s foreign policy establishment. But if he could publicly express such a point of view, one can only speculate on what the Chinese hawks think in Washington. The Europeans are more pragmatic, noting that the US seems more exerted on what China is, while they, the Europeans, are more concerned about what China is doing!

In recent times, in every case the United States has pushed, China has backed down. On Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang, China has drawn a red line and asserted its sovereignty over its territory and internal affairs. The United States is wooing the Quad India, Australia, Japan and South Korea. China has stepped up its own diplomatic action in South Asia and Central Asia. The American media have sought to cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines developed by Chinese companies. China has arranged for the vaccines to be approved by WHO and accepted by COVAX for worldwide distribution. The United States has led the push for a Wuhan laboratory leak origin of the SARS Cov-2 virus, asking its intelligence agencies to investigate. China summarily dismissed the accusation as unscientific and refused to cooperate if the laboratory leak theory was pursued. The Biden administration has maintained the Trump administration’s tariffs and pressured some Chinese companies listed on the US stock exchanges. China has sanctioned Western officials, is piloting its digital currency, and pushing its businesses to register in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s aggressive retorts now seem almost benign compared to Xi Jinping’s statement during the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary celebrations on July 1. intimidated by threats of force. As a nation, we have a strong sense of pride and confidence. We have never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will. Likewise, we will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate us. Anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course with a large wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese.

What could explain this aggressive stance of Xi Jinping and China? First, it is probably a reaction to the condescension that the Chinese perceive the United States to be showing towards them. The Chinese have called the American approach a lecture, and they clearly do not want it and will not bow down to the Americans. Second, China views the US position as hypocritical, tolerating Israeli settlements, ignoring its abuses in Palestine and abuses in the United States itself, such as the suppression of minority voting rights, while pointing fingers at the measures. repression in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Third, and by far the most important reason, being long-term strategic thinkers and actors, China perceives that if it cedes even an inch to the American hegemonic posture now, it will open the door to its economic and political subversion, just as Mearsheimer advocated. .

Apart from the blockade of Cuba, the Cold War between the USSR and the United States had little economic or political implication for us in the Caribbean. The cold war that is brewing between China and the United States, however, would have a negative impact on the Caribbean countries which have extensive historical, trade and financial relations with China that they never had with Russia. If the United States demands that countries choose sides, the implications could be significant. This is especially true for countries like Australia and Singapore which have even wider and deeper economic ties with China than we do. Europe has already signaled that it will continue to trade and invest in China, putting its own economic interests ahead of the hegemonic intention of the Americas. For example, Germany underscored this pragmatic European thinking with its decision to continue obtaining natural gas by pipeline from Russia, despite US objections.

Hopefully beyond rhetoric and the war of words, the United States and China will seek common ground on the critical issues of climate change, the ongoing pandemic, and much-needed investments in developing countries. development. The good thing is that the US and China are engaged and talking, most recently in Tianjin. Countries like ours must be free to build good relations with both countries, to take advantage of the capital, technology and market access that each offers, and not be pressured into choosing sides.