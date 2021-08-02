JCI looks forward to awaiting government decision on PPKM





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia-The Composite Stock Price Index (JCI) opened early in the session with an appreciation of 0.46% to the 6,098.00 level. After 15 minutes, the JCI fell 0.09% to the level of 6,064.12 in early August, Monday (2/8/21) before the release of macroeconomic data such as inflation and PMI in the country. . Today’s deal is worth 2 trillion rupees and foreign investors observed a net purchase of 11 billion rupees in the regular market. Foreigners bought shares of PT Astra Internasional Tbk (ASII) for 13 billion rupees and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR) for 14 billion rupees. Meanwhile, net overseas sales were made in shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) which were sold for 33 billion rupees and PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL) which were sold for 7 billion rupees. rupees. Today is the last day of PPKM Level 4. Yes, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has announced that PPKM Level 4 will come into effect from July 22 to August 2, 2021. During the Level 4 PPKM, the government provided a number of flexibilities. For example, open air food stalls can accept diners to eat and drink on site, but meal times are limited to a maximum of 20 minutes. For macro data releases, there are two posts that market participants will pay attention to today. First, the data on manufacturing activity which are reflected fromPurchasing Managers Index(PMI) for the period of July 2021 will be released today. In June 2021, IHS Markit reported that Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI was 53.5. This is a decrease from the previous month which was 55.3 years, when it was the highest record in history. PMI uses the number 50 as a starting point. If it is above 50, it means that the business world is expanding.Then, although Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI score fell, it was still in the expansion zone.

Trading Economics estimates that Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI in July 2021 will drop to 51.4. It appears that the policy of implementing Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) which will continue to become PPKM Level 4 will affect the performance of the manufacturing industry in the country. Second, investors should also pay attention to the release of inflation data. The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) is expected to release inflation data for July 2021 at 11:00 a.m. WIB. The market consensus compiled by CNBC Indonesia forecasts inflation of 0.01% on a monthly basis (Month after month/ mtm). Meanwhile, compared to July 2020 (from year to year/ year), the inflation rate is estimated at 1.45%. Then core inflation “forecast” of 1.35% year-on-year. CNBC INDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM [Gambas:Video CNBC] (trp / trp)





