Fires rage across southern Europe, forcing hundreds to evacuate, Europe News & Top Stories

ANKARA (AFP, REUTERS) – Dozens of villages were evacuated to tourist areas in southern Turkey on Sunday August 1 as forest fires that claimed eight lives raged for the fifth day, while Greece, Italy and Spain have also been affected by fires.
Fueled by soaring temperatures, strong winds and climate change – which experts say are increasing both the frequency and intensity of these fires – this year’s fire season has been significantly more destructive than average previous, according to EU data.
Turkey has suffered from its worst fires in at least a decade with nearly 95,000 hectares burned so far this year, compared to an average of 13,516 at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020.
The death toll on the fires on Turkey’s southern coast rose to eight on Sunday. Two other people have died from wildfires in the southern city of Manavgat, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that 10 others were receiving treatment at the region’s hospital.
An area in the tourist town of Bodrum was also evacuated, CNN Turk television reported, with the flames fanned by high winds from the nearby Milas neighborhood.
Unable to return by road, 540 residents were taken to hotels by boat, the channel said.
There have been more evacuations in the resort town of Antalya, NTV TV channel reported.
After hitting record highs last month, temperatures are expected to remain elevated in the region.
A temperature of 49.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in the southeastern city of Cizre on July 20.
And the mercury is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in Antalya on Monday.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry released satellite images showing the extent of the damage, with areas of forest turned black and smoke still visible.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under fire after it emerged Turkey lacks firefighting planes despite a third of its territory being forested and fires becoming a growing problem.
According to EU figures, Turkey has been hit by 133 forest fires in 2021 so far, compared to an average of 43 at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020.
Greek ‘disaster’
Firefighters were also fighting fires in Greece, after a large fire broke out early Saturday near Patras in the west.
Five villages were evacuated and eight people hospitalized with burns and respiratory problems in the region which remains on alert.
Twenty houses were set on fire, according to a provisional figure from the firefighters.
The mayor of the neighboring village of Aigialeias, Dimitris Kalogeropoulos, called it a “huge disaster”.
About thirty houses, barns and stables were burned down in the villages of Ziria, Kamares, Achaïas and Labiri.
“We slept outside all night terrified that we would not have a home when we woke up,” a resident of Labiri told Greek TV station Skai.
The resort town of Loggos was also evacuated, with nearly 100 residents and tourists sent to the nearby town of Aigio.
According to EU data, 13,500 hectares have been burned in Greece, compared to an average of 7,500 at this point in 2008-2020.
“Been crazy”
Italy has been hit by fires again after more than 20,000 hectares of forests, olive groves and crops were destroyed by fire in Sardinia last weekend.
More than 800 outbreaks were recorded this weekend, mainly in the south, Italian firefighters said.
“In the last 24 hours, firefighters have carried out more than 800 interventions: 250 in Sicily, 130 in Puglia and Calabria, 90 in Lazio and 70 in Campania,” the brigade tweeted.
He added that firefighters were still working against fires in the Sicilian cities of Catania, Palermo and Syracuse.
As southern Italy burned, the north suffered savage storms.
“The cost of the damage caused throughout the countryside of northern Italy by the severe thunderstorms and hail during this crazy summer amounts to tens of millions of euros,” said agricultural organization Coldiretti.
In Spain, dozens of firefighters supported by water-throwing planes were battling a forest fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon near the San Juan reservoir, about 70 km east of Madrid.
Firefighters said on Sunday they had managed to stabilize the blaze overnight, but local authorities urged people to stay away from the reservoir, a popular swimming spot for residents of the Spanish capital.
