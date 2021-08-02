Why a former Canadian diplomat called Imran a “total fraud, shameless liar”





Ever since US President Joe Biden announced his country would withdraw troops from Afghanistan by the end of August, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has preached about the flaws in US policy in the region.

Last week Imran Khan said the United States should have started talks with the Taliban when there were more than 150,000 NATO troops in the country. Imran was quoted by the Afghan newspaper TOLO News: “The Americans should have started talking to the Taliban from a position of strength when there were 150,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan … It was the time of their to speak. is a release date given, and when only a few thousand troops remain, how do they expect the Taliban to compromise now?

Unsurprisingly, Imran’s comments were not well received in the West. On Saturday, Chris Alexander, a former Canadian diplomat turned politician, denounced Imran, calling him “total fraud”.

Alexander tweeted: “This man is a total fraud: a shameless liar without capacity and a charlatan who has been among the dumbest and most instinctive Taliban boosters for decades. An outcast like Putin, he only deserves punishment. severe and one day a role in The Hague. ” Alexander, who served as Canada’s Minister of Citizenship and Immigration from 2013 to 2015, served as Canada’s Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2003 to 2005.

Alexander has been a vocal critic of Pakistani interference in Afghanistan. In December 2019, he wrote an article in The Globe and Mail which argued that the war in Afghanistan was “doomed from the start”.

In the article, Alexander argued that “the failure of the United States to confront Pakistan over its proxy war in Afghanistan was arguably the biggest blow to the strategic prestige of the United States so far. present in the 21st century, a sin of omission and an act of self-harm on an equal footing. with the war in Iraq after 2003. “

In the article, Alexander had estimated that successive US presidents from George W. Bush to Barack Obama to Donald Trump could have taken a new approach to dealing with Pakistan, but failed to do so.

In the article, Alexander noted that “Afghanistan needs one thing: a peace deal with Pakistan”. He also described Imran as “one of the most vocal supporters of the Taliban”. Alexander noted that Imran “remained seated as the army chief who won him political power extinguishes media freedoms, while orchestrating the Taliban’s new push for power.”

Imran Khan had staunchly opposed continued Pakistani logistical support to US operations in Afghanistan since the 2001 invasion. He argued that Islamabad’s support for the US had given rise to terrorist groups in Pakistan.

Surprisingly, Pakistan’s foreign ministry reacted strongly to Alexander’s comments. The MoFA official tweeted on Sunday evening: “We strongly condemn the unwarranted comments by former Canadian Minister Chris Alexander, making unfounded and misleading claims about Pakistan’s role in the #Afghan peace process. Such remarks also betray a complete lack of understanding of the matter. like ignorance of the facts on the ground. “

The MoFA said: “Now when the world has recognized what Pakistan and Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI

have always maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in #Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement, such gratuitous comment is deplorable. Describing Alexander’s comments as part of a “smear campaign,” the MoFA tweeted: “The matter has been raised with the Canadian side. We urged the Canadian authorities to take action to combat this motivated and malicious smear campaign.

Alexander reacted to criticism from MoFA. He tweeted: “The ‘unwarranted, unfounded and misleading claims’ of @ImranKhanPTI @SMQureshiPTI & @ForeignOfficePk are a continuing insult to all who have worked for peace and stability in Afghanistan. With their cracking impunity, responsibility must follow.

