Boris Johnson and his colleagues have an integrity problem. But there are decent politicians in all parties Robert Aldridge





Matt Hancock told people to follow Covid rules while breaking them in order to have an affair with Councilor Gina Coladangelo (Photo: Yui Mok / PA Wire) It is no coincidence that people's trust in politicians, especially at senior levels, is at an all-time low, at a time when many place little importance on integrity. During his short period as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his government appear to actively seek to monopolize the low moral ground, treating both truth and consistency as optional. I used to think they were just plain dumb, now it's clear it's a lot worse. Minister after Minister has been found to be doing wrong. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise The interior minister found guilty of intimidation but got away without even a warning from the prime minister. Questionable contracts with friends of ministers or conservative donors during the pandemic. A questionable planning decision from a minister to a major Tory donor. The special Covid pilot program to avoid self-isolation is apparently only open to Tory ministers. Matt Hancock tells us all to play by the rules as he blatantly flouts them, and of course Dominic Cummings' famous trip to Barnard's Castle that ministers have all excused. These are bad and display an arrogant contempt for the rest of us. But there are much more serious problems. Boris Johnson has refused to correct the record in Parliament when he simply gave the wrong information the first time this was allowed. Read more Boris Johnson's voter identification plans belies real threats to Marty's electoral integrity … We must not forget the frightening attempt to prevent the meeting of Parliament, which was thankfully canceled by the Supreme Court. The claim that Brexit is over is ludicrous. Just ask the people of Northern Ireland who were told there would be no border either on the island of Ireland or between Great Britain and Ireland, when it was obvious that there had to be a border somewhere. This attempt to hide the truth is now fueling extremists and undermining the peace process. This could have very serious consequences for the people of Northern Ireland and mainland Britain and all because he was afraid to act with integrity and honesty. And then there's the out-of-the-box plan to fund social care (in England), which we later learned is still in the works and could be ready by the end of the year. year, a deliberate attempt to mislead some of the most vulnerable people. Despite this appalling record of the UK government, we must remember that not all politicians do this. Here in Edinburgh, I know that politicians from all parties generally act in what they believe is in the best interests of their constituents and the city (rather than themselves). Good government is based on debate over facts rather than fabrications. So as the Scottish Lib Dems prepare to elect a new leader, I hope he or she will continue to ensure (as Willie Rennie has done so well) that our party acts with integrity, demands accountability. to hypocrites and tries to restore public confidence in the integrity of our politicians and our democracy. Robert Aldridge is Scottish Liberal Democrat adviser for Drum Brae / Gyle and his party group leader

