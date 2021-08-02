Why Americans should be alarmed by the spyware controversy in India

As part of a collaboration called the Pegasus Project, 17 media organizations around the world recently released startling information about how several governments allegedly used spyware made by the Israeli company NSO to spy on perceived adversaries.

Pegasus spyware, classified as a weapon for use against criminals and terrorists, is said to have been used in India to spy on opposition politicians, bureaucrats and journalists, among others. While the Indian government has denied the charges, all the evidence points to the executive being gone mad.

The crumbling of Indian democracy offers important lessons for the United States, especially with recent revelations regarding former President Donald Trump’s final days and his Republican Party’s reluctance in the legislature to hold him accountable.

The destruction of Indian democratic institutions under Narendra Modi since coming to power in 2014 is well documented. If these new allegations are not addressed, which is the most likely outcome, their crippling effect on society will ensure India’s rapid decline into a sham democracy like Russia.

If this is true, the implications of such surveillance are not limited to political, bureaucratic, journalistic or judicial opponents of the current government. They will affect the economic climate, open-minded academic research and the heated debates between students and civil society, all of which are essential to a thriving democracy.

A plot

While various Indian ministers and ruling party officials have called the controversy an international plot to tarnish India’s image, they never answered the simple question: Did India use Pegasus? Software against its citizens? The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto and The Guardian of the United Kingdom concluded that India is a client of the NSOs. Indian Home Secretary Amit Shah has attempted to portray the timing of the exhibits on the eve of the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament as a suspect, but the issues raised are far more important than the disruption of a Indian parliamentary session.

The allegations include espionage against other heads of state, as well as activists and journalists around the world, making it much more than an anti-Indian campaign. The media organizations involved include some of the world’s most respected names, who are unlikely to stake their reputation on an anti-Indian witch hunt.

Since this is a global scandal, India’s democracy-conscious Modi supporters should be concerned about the type of business the controversy places India in. Under Modis’s leadership, Indian democracy has already been degraded by several global entities. The list of Project Pegasus countries, perhaps with the exception of Mexico, which was waging a brutal war on drugs, includes authoritarian regimes and undemocratic Arab kingdoms as well as India.

It could be argued that the United States engaged in indiscriminate surveillance of its own citizens after 9/11, but the majority of the National Security Agency’s surveillance was related to metadata. After the revelations of former computer intelligence consultant Edward Snowdens, several National Security Agency programs were either dropped or brought under stricter oversight by Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act courts.

The National Security Agency may be keeping an eye on everyone in the world, including American citizens, but that hasn’t led to the kind of blatant human rights violations or cover-ups India is claiming. use Pegasus indicates.

In India, in addition to a staff member of the Supreme Court justices, an official from the Election Commission and two senior officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation, the wiretapping included not only activists and journalists opposed to the Modi, but even his own ministers and industrialists who are friends of the government. Like Trump, longtime observers of Modi and his deputy Amit Shah have repeatedly warned of their cruelty. They show how a democracy can be overthrown in broad daylight.

Fortunately for the United States, as former national security adviser John Bolton recently noted, Trump lacks the attention span necessary to stage a coup. However, Trump left some cues for someone as Machiavellian as Modi to become the US president and weaken him from within, which makes the two phenomena interesting to compare.

Exploit fears

Both the Trump and Modi movements are rooted in xenophobia, a sense of victimization (white or Hindu), and pseudo-nationalism. Both are dominant men, populists and extremely intelligent communicators who know how to exploit the fears of voters. They both succeeded in gaining control of their respective political parties by pushing aside all other party veterans and creating personality cults detached from party ideologies.

They never admit their mistakes, don’t back down, or apologize in public. They have succeeded in portraying the media as the villains and themselves as the only saviors in the eyes of their loyal worshipers. They actually used social media to repeatedly spread lies until they became truths for their followers. Their supporters live in an alternate reality.

The United States survived the Trump-era onslaught on its democracy largely with the help of an independent judiciary, free media, a level playing field for opponents of political fundraising , a deeply entrenched individual freedom with strict privacy laws and a handful of Republicans who seized the opportunity during the vote count in 2020 and lived by their oath to the constitution instead to succumb to pressure from Trump.

Several Trump facilitators have been indicted and are serving prison time, with the possibility that Trump himself will soon be indicted. And yet, with few exceptions, Republicans find themselves unable to hold him accountable for his actions during his tenure, offering clues to future authoritarian leaders for creating a personality cult and holding half of America’s political universe in office. hostage to his whims.

India was not that lucky. With a weak judicial system, a lack of adequate privacy protection, compromised media, a biased political fundraising landscape due to the anonymous election bail system, and no awareness or respect for fundamental rights, Modi managed to compromise all the pillars of Indian democracy. in seven short years. While opposing Indian parties have engaged in similar surveillance of opponents and removing threats to their power in the past without accountability, with the exception of the state of emergency declared by the Prime Minister of At the time, Indira Gandhi, from 1975 to 1977, India did not experience such a frontal attack on the right to privacy and the independence of institutions.

Since Modis’ rivals at the center are in power in multiple states and would not willingly give up the ability to use tools like Pegasus on their opponents, any parliamentary inquiry and subsequent action is doomed to fall well short of the ideals. democratic laws enshrined in the Indian Constitution. . The Indian Supreme Court also has a checkered past, but it has sometimes found the courage during serious constitutional crises to save India from authoritarian executive power.

Even if the Supreme Court takes His movement knowledge of the matter and constitutes an independent investigation, it is unlikely that one of the heads responsible for the espionage scandal will fall. A few low-level bureaucrats will most likely become scapegoats while their political masters come out unscathed. Indians should consider it a victory if the Supreme Court establishes strict legal guidelines for such future surveillance with stiff penalties for the culprits.

Meanwhile, if it can be any consolation for those who have repeatedly warned of Modi’s danger to Indian democracy, the Pegasus scandal has completely diminished him as a world leader. Along with the disastrous mismanagement of the Indian economy and the pandemic, the snoopgate has also exposed the intellectual bankruptcy of the political project of the Modis brand of Hindutva, which is based on a muscular form of Hinduism more concerned with glorifying achievements. of India as building a forward-looking, tolerant and open-minded society.

Like Trump, due to the size of the Indian economy and its geopolitical importance, Modi will be invited to international forums until he remains in office. After his resignation, beyond his adoring fans at home and abroad, he will have little respect on the world stage. Like Richard Nixon, by the time Modis’ obituary is written, history will note some of his policies that have benefited Indians, but his legacy will include many warning signs for those interested in protecting democracies. Americans, consider yourself savvy.

Mauktik Kulkarni is an engineer, neuroscientist, entrepreneur, author and filmmaker. He is the author of A ghost of Che and Pack your bags without looking back.