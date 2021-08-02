Shahbaz Sharif rejects ‘fake news’ of his resignation as PML-N presidency





Shahbaz Sharif says he has been offered the post of prime minister twice. Sharif says Nawaz would have become prime minister for the fourth time if the PML-N leaders had crafted a consensus-based strategy ahead of the 2018 election. Shahbaz urges everyone to put their egos aside and move forward to the well-being of the country.

LAHORE: PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday categorically rejected speculations that he was about to step down as party chairman, calling them “fake news”.

An earlier report to Jang said the former chief minister of Punjab was unhappy with the party’s dismal performance in the recently concluded Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections after his electoral strategy was allegedly ignored by the leadership party.

He refuted the report when speaking to Geo News anchor Saleem Safi on his Jirga show.

“When I was finally allowed to speak during the budget session, after four days of chaos [in the Parliament], I said the budget is wrong because people’s pockets are empty.

“Just like the budget, this report is also bogus,” he added.

Shahbaz Sharif also dismissed speculation that he was sidelined, adding that “the PML-N is like our home, and Nawaz Sharif, every party leader, worker and woman. [leaders] over the past 40 years have played their part in its construction “.

“I have been offered the post of Prime Minister twice”

The former chief minister of Punjab said he had been offered the post of prime minister twice in the past two decades, adding that one of those offers was made by former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and, later, by (retired) military dictator Pervaiz Musharraf.

He said that no individual or institution was responsible for a weak democracy in the country, and “all are to blame here” [Is hamam me sab nangay hain].

Shahbaz Sharif stressed the need to learn from past mistakes, adding that it is necessary to move the country forward. He said there were only two options available in the current scenario: either we stay mired in the past, wielding “responsibility first” slogans and endlessly repeating our mistakes that led to the creation of the Bangladesh, Operation Kargil or attacks on democracy, or moving forward for the well-being of the nation after admitting our mistakes.

When asked why he couldn’t convince his older brother [Nawaz Sharif] and niece [Maryam Nawaz] On the need for reconciliation, Sharif said that every issue within the party is decided in consultation and his point of view is known to all.

The PML-N chairman said he believed in “natural reconciliation,” and wanted everyone to put their personal ego aside and join hands in eradicating poverty from the country.

The host asked Shahbaz Sharif whether or not he had been offered the post of prime minister ahead of the 2018 elections on condition that he abandon his Nawaz Sharif and his Maryam Nawaz.

In response, the Punjab’s chief minister said he would say no such thing, adding that his brother and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, would have been elected prime minister for the fourth time if PML-N leaders had developed a consensus-based strategy within the pre-2018 election period.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan provided full support by establishment”

During the interview, Shahbaz Sharif lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he failed to keep his promises despite the establishment’s full support.

The former chief minister of Punjab said that if only 30% of the support available to the government of the day had been provided to another government, Pakistan would have already been put on the path to progress.

He regretted that the Prime Minister gave only inflation and economic destruction to the country despite such support. He regretted that oil prices were rising every two days causing more problems for people.

Sharif dismissed claims that he helped his brother flee the country, saying it was propaganda. “Government doctors had recommended that the former prime minister be allowed to leave the country so that he could seek treatment,” he told the presenter.

Regarding the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, Shehbaz Sharif said that the anti-government coalition was formed and even broke up while he was in prison, so it has nothing to do with its dissolution.

“As leader of the opposition, I want to unite all parties,” he said, adding that if the opposition does not unite outside Parliament, it must do so within it. .

