Mediterranean countries fight forest fires





Thousands of firefighters continue to fight devastating forest fires in Greece, Turkey and Italy. In a gigantic fire in the Greek Peloponnese, five people were injured and a dozen houses destroyed, according to a preliminary report from Civil Defense on Saturday. In less than 24 hours, 56 fires broke out on the peninsula, according to the report, but most were quickly brought under control. Meanwhile, in Turkey, the death toll has risen to six after the discovery of two bodies. Emergency forces in southern Turkey continued their fight against the flames for the fourth day in a row. Numerous forest fires are also flaring up in southern Italy. Evacuations in Greece Greek authorities have called on residents of four villages near the city of Patras to seek safety. Another small seaside resort was evacuated late Saturday afternoon. According to firefighters, 145 emergency personnel, 50 trucks, as well as eight firefighting planes were involved in the firefighting efforts in the area. All hospitals in Patras and the nearby small town of Egio have been alerted and the Coast Guard has been put on alert for lifeguards affected by the smoke. The highway and the Rio Andirrio bridge to the Peloponnese have been closed as a precaution. Investigation into arson in Turkey In Turkey, ten fires were still active on Saturday, according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, with 88 others now under control. Because many fires had started almost simultaneously near popular tourist sites, authorities are also investigating the arson. had been brought to safety. The fires had broken out on Wednesday and spread rapidly along Turkey’s Mediterranean coast due to the heat and strong winds. More than 300 people were injured, many villages had to be evacuated. At the same time, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for sending firefighting helicopters and planes. The Turkish head of state has come under criticism in his own country after learning that Turkey does not have firefighting planes, despite the fires that break out every year. Northern Italy threatened with heavy rains, south on fire The Italian Civil Protection Agency on Saturday evening issued new warnings for many regions of the Mediterranean country. The highest warning level, red, is in effect for parts of the Lombardy region in northern Italy, according to a report from the Civil Protection Agency. This week, severe storms caused flooding and landslides in the Lake Como region. In the village of Laglio, a celebrity even arrived unexpectedly to promise his help: the American actor George Clooney. Mayors and municipalities on the ground have been briefed, Civil Protection Authority chief Fabrizio Curcio said at a press conference in Rome called on short notice on Saturday evening. High severe weather warning levels are in effect for other parts of northern Italy, such as northern Tuscany and Veneto. In the south of the country, fires raged mainly on the resort island of Sicily around the large city of Catania. The fires are fueled by persistent heat, drought and strong winds. Investigators also attribute some to arson. Agriculture, livestock and seaside resorts have been affected. Curcio spoke of a “serious” and “catastrophic” situation. Sicily’s regional president, Nello Musumeci, called for more government support in the fight against the flames. According to Curcio, the Civil Protection Authority is already deployed in Sicily with twelve firefighting planes from the national fleet. Experts were trying to send more fire teams to Sicily. This year, he said, regions have already requested firefighting planes nearly 560 times during wildfire season. In the previous three years, the number was much lower during the same period. It was not until 2017, a complicated year of forest fires, that there were nearly 800 requests. More and more fires are breaking out in southern mainland Italy. The island of Sardinia has also recently been severely affected by bushfires. Image by Gerd Altmann

