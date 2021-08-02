Indian factory growth rebounded in July, hiring resumed after 15 months





BENGALURU (Reuters) – Factory activity in India rebounded in July as demand increased both at home and abroad, prompting companies to create new jobs for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a private sector survey showed Monday. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, compiled by IHS Markit, jumped to 55.3 last month from 48.1 in June, well above the 50 level separating growth from contraction. “Production has grown at a steady pace, with more than a third of companies noting a monthly expansion in production, amid a rebound in new business and the easing of some local restrictions linked to COVID-19,” said Pollyanna De Lima, associate director of economics at IHS. Note it. India struggled with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections in April and May, but the drop in cases has eased many restrictions. The country still reports more than 40,000 cases per day, bringing the total number of infections to around 31.6 million, but the economic reopening has led to increased demand and sales, resulting in a surge in production. New export orders grew at the fastest pace since April. Employment increased for the first time since March 2020, breaking a chain of 15-month job cuts. However, the pace of hiring has been moderate, indicating that a jobs crisis is still evident. Growth in Asia’s third-largest economy could lose momentum, with new coronavirus variants posing the greatest risk to an already weakened forecast, while inflation is expected to rise, according to a recent Reuters poll. A lack of availability of raw materials and higher transportation costs resulted in higher input costs, even though the pace was at its lowest in seven months. Despite higher input costs, production costs increased only slightly, suggesting that companies have absorbed the burden of the extra costs to boost sales and stay competitive. “With the cost burden on businesses continuing to rise, however, and signs of spare capacity still evident, it is too early to say that such a trend will continue in the months to come,” added De Lima. The Reserve Bank of India is not expected to raise interest rates until next fiscal year, inflation is forecast to remain within its target range of 2% to 6% this year. (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Kim Coghill)

