Viral Tweet ‘Corona Die in Madura’, President Jokowi collaborates with Ulama to deal with pandemic

COVID-19 in Indonesia

The teasing of one of the netizens on social media Twitter has recently become the topic of conversation in the city. The teaser describes the state of Madrid society amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wow cool – Recently, the virtual world was stirred again by a tweet from one of the internet users who has a Twitter account @ Antonius061. The account is known to write jokes about the “death of Corona ala Madura”.

The tweet describes the condition of people who ignore health protocols as if there is no COVID-19 virus. He is also considered to have been culturally trained. “Indeed, this Madura seems to be a culture, a culture that needs a little special treatment because history shows the same thing,” said Windhu Purnomo, epidemiologist from Surabaya at Universitas Airlangga (UNAIR) detik.com, Sunday (1/8).

Windhu said that the culture was formed due to a number of factors, one of which was related to education. “The perception of risk (the inhabitants of Madura) is low regarding infectious diseases, it is low, it could be due to insufficient education,” he explained.

In addition, Windhu said that the role of ulemas in Maduran society is very important. Therefore, he suggested to cooperate with the ulama to realize the importance of health protocols in Madura.

“This is why we approach the scholars, we approach the scholars,” said Windhu. “I spoke to academics once in a webinar, some of them were good, but it was only a few, others were the same as the community.”

Meanwhile, the president Joko Widodo calls on all elements of the nation, especially academics, to fight together physically and mentally in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Jokowi, religious leaders have a big role.

“I express my deepest gratitude for the various efforts, assistance and support from the Ulama, religious leaders and missionaries who always urge people to comply with health protocols, help speed up vaccination against COVID- 19 and guide people through health protocols. It is a difficult situation, ”said Jokowi during the national commemoration and prayer for the 76th year of independence of Indonesia, virtually at the presidential palace in Bogor, Sunday (1/8).

Jokowi said that the independence we enjoy today is a blessing from God. Then, he also recalled that independence is the result of the unity and solidarity of all the children of the nation. He also believes it can continue, especially in the midst of a pandemic like today.

(week / tiar)

2/ https://www.wowkeren.com/berita/tampil/00378040.html

