Trump’s kingmaker status put to the test in Ohio special election





GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) As soon as it became clear last week that a Texas congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump would be defeated in a special election, the president’s former allies quickly turned their attention to the ‘Ohio to avoid another embarrassing loss.

Make America Great Again, a super PAC chaired by the former Trump campaign manager, quietly bought $ 300,000 worth of television advertising in Ohio. The purchase was intended to give another Trump-backed candidate a boost in the face of an overcrowded group of Republicans in a special election on Tuesday.

The midsummer run for the traditionally Republican 15th Congressional District of Ohio wouldn’t usually get much national attention. But it suddenly becomes a high-stakes test of Trump’s approval power, which he has wielded like a club to silence opposition within the GOP.

The low-turnout special elections aren’t perfect measures of Trump’s strength and he remains a political powerhouse in the GOP, revealing over the weekend that his political action committees are sitting on a massive stack of 100 million dollars of money. But a second defeat in two weeks could undermine Trump’s self-proclaimed kingmaker status as next year’s midterm elections approach.

If this happens multiple times, candidates and political professionals aren’t stupid, they’ll say you can win this race even if you’re not backed by Trump, Republican Ohio consultant Ryan said. Stubenrauch.

In other cases, Trump’s decision to put his weight behind candidates with baggage, including several running against GOP incumbents who crossed paths with him voting for his second impeachment, has put him at odds. with other party leaders. Some Republicans fear his measures will complicate efforts to regain majorities in the House and Senate next year.

In Ohio, Trump endorsed Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist who is among 10 Republicans trying to replace former GOP Representative Steve Stivers, who retired from Congress earlier this year. He faces a formidable team, including three current state lawmakers: State Senators Bob Peterson and Stephanie Kunze and State Representative Jeff LaRe. Former state representative Ron Hood is also a candidate.

LaRe is backed by Stivers, who held the seat for a decade. Hood, meanwhile, enjoys the generous support of US Senator Rand Pauls’ Political Action Committee, as well as religious conservative Ruth Edmonds, minister and former chair of the Columbus NAACP.

In an interview, Carey described the pitch he made to Trump when the two met for what he thought was a photoshoot earlier this year.

I said, listen, Mr President, you have been someone who has supported a lot of political candidates in your life, and a lot of them have let you down. I said, I’m kinda in the same boat, I mean, on a much smaller scale, recalls Carey. After about an hour and 20 minutes, he said, I’m all for it. I will support you and do whatever it takes to get you across the finish line.

Trump, who led a rally with Carey in June, renewed his endorsement last week, denouncing candidates who used his image or quoted him in advertisements to try to win over voters. I don’t know them, and I don’t even know who they are. But I do know who Mike Carey is, I know a lot about him, and everything is fine, Trump said in a statement. Let there be no more doubt about who I approved!

About 560,000 voters are registered to vote in the 15th Congressional District of Ohio, which leans for Republican. Half of his constituents live in parts of Franklin and Fairfield counties, mostly suburban Columbus communities that Republicans could count on for generations, but where Trump lost his support in 2020. In the rest of the sparsely populated district Trump has improved from his 2016 performance, as he did across rural Ohio.

It can be difficult to draw firm conclusions from a pair of low voter turnout specials, especially in Ohio, where the wide range of candidates could unexpectedly split the vote.

But Trump has put great personal value in his endorsements and frequently touts his winning record. His formal support remains highly coveted, with candidates making pilgrimages to Trump’s homes in Florida and New Jersey to gain his favor.

Some advisers have urged Trump to be more judicious in his choices and avoid going into races where there is no clear leader to preserve his reputation. And many expect Trump to be less inclined to sway overcrowded primaries in the future.

In Texas, Trump had backed Susan Wright, the widow of Republican Representative Ron Wright, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Trump issued several statements touting his full and utter endorsement, taped a robocall at the end of the second round, and super PAC Make America Great Again made a $ 100,000 ad buy.

Nonetheless, she lost to fellow Republican Jake Ellzey, who sought to overcome Trump’s snub by raising more money and highlighting his other supporters, including Rick Perry, a former Texas governor who was also the secretary. to Trump’s energy.

Trump has since insisted that the loss was truly a victory, telling Axios: The big deal is we had two really good people who were both Republican. It was victory.

In other cases, some party members fear that Trump may do damage by backing candidates who may do well in the Republican primaries, where Trump supporters dominate, but then struggle to win the general election.

Trump, for example, urged the great footballer Herschel Walker to run for the Senate in Georgia, despite a significant background. A recent Associated Press review of hundreds of pages of public documents related to Walkers’ business ventures and her divorce revealed accusations that Walker had repeatedly threatened the life of his ex-wife, exaggerating claims of financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior.

Max Miller, a former Trump White House and campaign aide who challenges Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an Ohio Republican who voted for Trump’s impeachment, has also come under scrutiny. Gonzalez significantly passed Miller, and a recent Politico investigation found Miller had a history of speeding, underage drinking, and disorderly driving.

Trump has also met with candidates seeking to oust Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Who has become one of Trump’s main critics. The former president backed Kelly Tshibaka in her attempt to overthrow Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial and is facing re-election next year.

It is not clear whether the loyalty many Republican voters feel to Trump personally will be transferred to the candidates he supports. At a meeting last week of the Grove City Patriots, a new Republican club in suburban Columbus that heard from three of the ballot candidates on Tuesday, almost everyone was in favor of Trump. Few, however, said they cared about his approval.

Tim Ruzicka has said that he and his wife, Julie, who co-founded the group, are totally Trump people, but his support would not influence their choice. For that, no. Everyone stands on your own merit. May the best candidate win, he said.

Julie Ruzicka echoed her husband’s sentiments, saying she planned to study the candidates all weekend before voting.

I’m totally Trump all the way, but that’s not necessarily who I’m going to choose, she said. You know, Trumps has picked bad people in the past, it’s not his fault, but they turn around once they get in there, so I have to look deeper.

Mike Murray, an 80-year-old retiree, agreed that Trump’s approval doesn’t mean as much to him as the former president might have hoped.

I mean, I like it, but I don’t rely on other people’s recommendations all the time, he said. I’m sort of picking mine because most of them are, oh, I’m gonna fight for you, but what does that mean? I love Trump, but I have my own mind.

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Colvin reported from Washington.

