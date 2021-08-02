Imran Khan should know who really messed up in Afghanistan





Archive photo | Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and President Adullah Abdullah meet US President Joe Biden at the White House, July 2021 | Twitter / @ USAIDAfghan

In his last interview with PBS NewsHour, Prime Minister Khan correctly stated that the United States really messed things up in Afghanistan and he also rightly questioned the motive for America’s invasion of Afghanistan. . In a second interview with Afghan media, he denied that Pakistan speaks for the Taliban. This is also technically true. But to keep the moral compass straight, you have to recognize that it’s not just America that messed up. Other countries, notably Pakistan, also helped create the Afghan tragedy.

Let’s go back to the days when the Soviet Union supposedly eyed the warm waters of the Persian Gulf, a ubiquitous phrase from the late 1970s. After the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979, it was said that Pakistan was next on the list. For Ronald Reagan, the Evil Empire and its ungodly communists and atheists were on the march; they must be stopped. Okay, General Ziaul Haq said, otherwise Pakistan and Islam would be in mortal danger.

That Pakistan was in danger was a deliberate invention. With a failing economy, the Soviets no longer had the ability to travel further, still less than 800 kilometers further to the coast. Note also the supreme irony: When a slightly different brand of ungodly Communists finally reached the coveted waters, the heavens did not fall. In fact, an enthusiastic and willful Pakistan rolled out the red carpet the Chinese marched to Gwadar. Contrary to General Zias’ disastrous statements, Islam remains immune to Communists even if Uyghur Muslims are not.

Russia and the United States are squarely responsible for the tragedy in Afghanistan, but Pakistan is certainly not innocent.

After the invasion, we all know what happened. The United States Embassy in Islamabad hosted the world’s largest covert operation with trained fighters recruited from the Muslim world. The heavily funded and supplied Pakistani intelligence agencies helped the CIA organize the world’s first international jihad. A decade after the invasion, while preening in front of reporters and twirling his mustache, ISI chief General Hamid Gul bragged to the world that he and his men had brought down the Soviet Union.

Suppose what would have happened if Pakistan had repelled American temptations to fight its Cold War rival. What if Pakistan had let the Soviet invasion take its course instead of creating, arming and organizing resistance forces? The temptation to ask “what if” questions is irresistible at a time when the apocalypse threatens Afghanistan.

Likely scenario: Left to their own devices the Afghan Communists and the Saurian Revolution of April 1978 would have self-destructed in two to three years. Instead of the current tally of one to two million dead and a devastated country, a few thousand at most would have been killed on all sides. The two communist parties Khalq and Parcham had little popular support outside the cities, and much of the country’s military and police also opposed the coup against President Daoud. In addition, the two groups fought madly. A mad killer, Hafizullah Amin, has become the best dog in Parcham. His reign lasted only three months.

But, of course, Afghanistan was not to be left alone. When the infighting between Khalq and Parcham spiraled out of control, Moscow stepped in to support the failed revolution by installing a new leader of Parcham, Babrak Karmal. This triggered red alerts in the United States. America publicly asserted that Afghanistan was a domino whose downfall would trigger the downfall of many others. But, in fact, he had seen an opportunity now that Russia had exposed its soft underbelly. The war has started.

In 1985, the exhausted Soviets were ready to leave Afghanistan. The Reagan administration tappers (a term coined by Eqbal Ahmad) had people like Deputy Defense Secretary Richard Perle who saw Afghanistan as a place to teach the Russians a lesson. They became the most influential people in Washington and the apocryphal history of Afghanistan as the Russian Tar Baby toured. Meanwhile, Pakistan relished both the importance Afghanistan had brought it and the money-laden planes that were pouring in. General Zia categorically rejected Soviet offers to negotiate a withdrawal.

A triumphant America moved away from the scene of devastation once its Cold War rival collapsed. He didn’t expect the Mujahedin Reagan so warmly welcomed to the White House would develop a deadly Delta variant. This mutant would raze the World Trade Center and set the United States back while promising loud and clear to civilize Afghanistan and destroy the extremists used against Russia earlier. But 20 years later, with its fighting spirit shattered and its reputation in tatters, America limps. Well deserved, many will say. Indeed, justice has been served, albeit insufficiently.

Abandoning Afghanistan in an indecent rush has paved the way for hell. As the Taliban conquer increasingly large swathes of land, hopes of negotiating peace fade away. Once the towns fell, there is no reason to expect things to be any different from 1996, when corpses hung from Kabul streetlights, beards and prayers were imposed on men, women were been pushed into the burqa and girls’ education was cut short.

Russia and America are primarily responsible for the tragedy in Afghanistan. As the saying goes, when elephants fight, the grass is trampled on. But Pakistan cannot be exempt either. With General Mirza Aslam Beg as the architect, Pakistan’s Afghan policy was firmly focused on seeking strategic depth against India. And so, for decades, Taliban leaders, fighters and their families have received residency, health care and protection from Pakistan. No one believes us when we pretend otherwise.

If Afghanistan is to ever become a civilized country, it must be ruled by a constitution that allows for freedom of speech, elections, power sharing and human rights alongside fundamental Islamic values. Wild-eyed men who have taken power by force will lead the country from one disaster to another. The Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani Taliban, those who slaughtered children in the army’s public school in December 2014, are ideological brothers. One wants to capture Kabul (and probably will) while the other hopes for Islamabad but will be content with terrorist acts. Instead of a second Taliban government, Pakistan’s long-term interests would be much better served by a constitutionally-based democracy in Afghanistan.

The writer is an Islamabad-based physicist and author.

This article first appeared in Dawn on July 31, 2021. It has been republished here with permission.

