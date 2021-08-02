Donald Trump’s $ 100 million threat to democracy





This is the latest sign, along with the trips to win his favor by GOP candidates and his party’s relentless efforts to erase the history of his crimes against the Constitution, that Trump’s threat to basic political freedoms is over. to be completed.

It is now clear that in Georgia first, then in trying to exercise presidential power to force the Justice Department to declare the election tainted with fraud where none existed, the ex-president sought to incite a coup to stay in power. When that failed, he called a crowd in Washington, instigated them in false allegations of electoral fraud, and then it invaded Congress, erasing a peaceful transfer of power. Trump’s assault on the values ​​that underpin the Constitution did not end when he left the White House. Since then, he has made acceptance of his huge electoral confidence trick the entry point for many Republican candidates seeking his valuable support in next year’s midterm election. The House Republican Party has become the vassal of its extremism, especially with its absurd and whitewashed claim that President Nancy Pelosi, rather than Trump, was responsible for the worst attack on the United States Capitol in 200 years.

And while his anti-democratic shenanigans may alienate millions of Americans in a general election, and some Republicans could possibly want a change, Trump is already the prohibitive frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, having won over a huge minority that he was unfairly ejected. Republican-led states have hastily rewritten election laws in a way that penalizes Democrats and would make it easier to overturn the result next time around if Trump is the candidate and is again rejected by a majority of voters.

This record of wrongdoing – and Trump’s enduring appeal to Republican voters – is why it is not possible to turn away from the former president and move on. Early in his presidency, the Trump spectacle – with its crazy West Wing antics and need for attention – was grueling and distracting, but ultimately not a threat to the republic. But while many Americans wish he was out of the headlines, it is now clear that warning signs are flashing everywhere regarding Trump’s future intention. On the contrary, the peril it poses to democracy has increased over the past six months as much of the Republican Party itself has turned against cherished core political values.

A war chest built on a lie

The Trump political organization’s $ 102 million in cash reserves represent an unprecedented war chest for a former president at this point in the electoral cycle, CNN’s Fredreka Schouten reported on Saturday when Trump’s team announced his total fundraising for the first half of the year. His 3.2 million contributions to two political action committees means Trump can be a dominant kingmaker in the midterm election and has enough cash flow to fund his own demagogic rallies.

It doesn’t necessarily follow that Trump’s candidates will always win. He failed, for example, to elect Texas Republican Susan Wright in a special election run-off for a House seat last week. But his fundraising muscle gives him the opportunity to try and re-party in his own fraudulent image. He can organize mainstream opposition to Republicans like Reps Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who challenged GOP leaders to sit on the Jan.6 panel. Trump’s influence can also help shape lower levels of leadership in states at the political epicenter where elections are administered and decided.

The size of his loot —- which his team says includes nearly $ 82 million raised in the first six months of this year and some funds donated in 2020 and transferred this year is a commentary on the political state. of the nation and its own character: it raises funds on the power of a lie that millions of Americans want to be true and which fundamentally changes politics.

Justice Department revelations complete chain of wrongdoing

Trump’s continued strength underscores why it is so important to thwart House Republicans in their attempts to rewrite the history of his past outrages. The disclosure on Friday of documents showing how Trump sought to force the DOJ to collude in his efforts to steal the election was just the latest evidence of his attempts to pressure the department – and one of the revelations most shocking to date about his undemocratic behavior.

In a December 27, 2020 appeal, Trump pressured Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue to falsely declare the election “illegal” and “corrupt,” even after the ministry found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“Just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and members of Congress R.,” Trump said on the call, according to Donoghue’s contemporary notes provided to the House Oversight Committee.

As with the ex-president’s attempt to get local Republican officials to find new votes to overcome President Joe Biden’s election victory in Georgia, Trump’s attempt only failed because officials honored their own oaths to the Constitution. But the release of those notes proves how happy Trump was to use the presidency’s vast powers. If he made it to the Oval Office again, it is likely that the former Commander-in-Chief twice indicted for abuse of power would feel even more justified in wielding presidential authority in the service of his own personal goals and autocratic. And even if he remains in the political wilderness, Trump’s well-funded allegations of electoral fraud will continue to corrode the political system and undermine faith in democracy in many, if not violent, ways among his millions of supporters.

A new presidential campaign by Trump based on claims that previous elections were marred by widespread fraud – would infect another election with distrust and further weaken confidence in the country’s democratic system of government.

One of the keys to the ex-president’s appeal to his supporters and a central facet of his political method is his relentless assault on the truth day after day. His ban from social media did not stop his exhaustive efforts to get his message across. On Sunday afternoon, for example, Trump released a raging statement in his PAC Save America, filled with his usual parade of blatant election lies.

“Even the Justice Department has no interest in the twisted and corrupt 2020 presidential election. They are only interested in hurting those who want to reveal how utterly dishonest it was,” Trump wrote.

“Person forbidden” in the survey

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus plunges the United States back into a long battle against the pandemic, Justice Department notes may not have received the attention they deserved on Friday.

But in many ways, the revelation represents missing evidence that completes the chain of events dating back to Trump’s immediate post-election attempts to call for electoral fraud, through his pressure on states to change the results and the violent uprising against the certification of Biden’s victory on January 6. The fact that this aspect of Trump’s behavior was not previously known reinforces the argument that – despite the GOP’s success in derailing an independent, bipartisan commission in the mob attack and why it happened is produced – the select committee appointed by Pelosi is extremely important.

As Justice Department evidence fills in the blanks on what the ex-president was doing before the insurgency, the committee’s powerful opening hearing last week with his poignant testimony from police officers about d ‘being beaten and mistreated by Trump supporters completely debunked the idea that the crowd was engaged in a peaceful protest, was a “loving” crowd, as Trump claimed, or that its members were simply acting like ” tourists, ”in the words of a pro-Trump House Republican.

New details about what was going on behind the scenes of the Trump administration also appear to extend the arguments to a wide range of testimony from key political and official figures, including Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill.

Democratic chairman of the select committee, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, told CNN’s Jeff Zeleny on Saturday that subpoenas and testimonial documents could start coming out before the end of August.

“There is no one prohibited in this investigation,” said Thompson.

The President also appeared to indicate that committee members are accepting Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn’s warning that they find the “hitman” who ordered the assault on Congress almost as a mission statement. unofficial.

“I think the committee members, when they heard it, you know, that was one of those times,” Thompson said.

Amid growing speculation that key Trump allies in the House, such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, may be called upon to testify to their conversations with Trump as they approach of the insurgency and on the same day, Kinzinger vowed that the committee would follow the truth.

“If it’s the leader, it’s the leader,” Kinzinger told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, raising the possibility of a subpoena to the boss of House GOP, who anchored his hopes of winning the presidency. from Trump and from whom the Illinois Republican is now estranged.

“If it’s someone who spoke to the president, he could provide us with that information. I want to know what the president was doing every moment of the day,” Kinzinger said.

With each new evidence that emerges, it becomes increasingly clear that January 6 – the day of the most appalling attack on American democracy in generations – did not mark the end of Trump’s shenanigans. There are over 100 million reasons why the fundamentals of the republic are still in jeopardy.

