PDIP Secretary General: Only those who talk without doing anything





Merdeka.com – PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said General President Megawati Soekarnoputri has instructed all elements of the nation to conduct mutual cooperation based on the spirit of humanity. In the midst of a pandemic, Hasto said, it is appropriate that all parties come together and work together. It’s not just cynicism and political maneuvering. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin have worked hard to lead the movement to overcome emerging issues. “It is important for us to be in a united gotong royong without distinguishing between political choices. Because it is a common problem, it is an Indonesian problem. However, there are still those who are sarcastic. and who are doing political maneuvering. If you work hard for the people, maybe the criticism can be accepted. But there are those who speak without doing anything, “Hasto said in his statement on Monday (2/8) . “We invite everyone, put forward positive energy. In this pandemic, we must work together. We must be aware that people are currently living in difficult conditions in the pandemic,” he added. So, PDIP organized offline training for health assistants at the Party school building, Lenteng Agung, Jakarta South, Monday (2/8) today. The recruitment of participants is open regardless of political origin. “Although this training is carried out by the PDI-P, the recruitment of participants is open. Because the important thing is humanitarian work. We must work together as citizens of the nation. This is Ms. Megawati’s message. It’s never too late, ”Hasto said. Hasto passed on Megawati’s message to the training participants to continue working together. These participants will be integrated into the Covid working group, both central and regional so that they can be involved in the management of the pandemic. The PDIP calls on all parties to work to put aside electoral political motivations and prioritize people’s optimism to deal with the pandemic. “Let’s work with enthusiasm to make sure people are doing better. Let’s put electoral politics aside. But let’s make it a priority for people to find more optimism in the face of the pandemic,” Hasto said. Meanwhile, PDI-P (PDIP) Chairperson for Health, Women and Children, Sri Rahayu, explained that 982 participants from all over Indonesia have attended the training. Educational background varies. From the Professional School of Health, to Diploma 1, Diploma 3, and S1 Health. “258 participants are men and 726 are women,” Sri Rahayu said. Meanwhile, speakers were Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Covid-19 task force leader Ganip Warsito, House of Representatives Commission IX deputy Charles Honoris, and a number of health experts who will share their experiences and treatment guidelines with this pandemic. Field facts that have been captured by PDIP, many COVID-19 patients continue to rise, where healthcare facilities are unable to accommodate patients. So many patients are self-isolating. Even in isolation, many health workers cannot control due to lack of manpower. “Therefore, it is very important that the PDI-P participates in mutual cooperation by providing assistance and education with the health workers or the Covid working group all over Indonesia by organizing this training activity,” said said Sri Rahayu. PDIP DPP President for Social Affairs and Disaster Management Ribka Tjiptaning was also present at the event. General President Megawati Soekarnoputri, PDIP DPP President Puan Maharani and Prananda Prabowo attended virtually. [rnd]

