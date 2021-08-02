Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Why does the Turkish president want to attract Islamic countries and Russia?





52 minutes ago Quote in pictures, TRT WORLD Photo caption, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that he was working to strengthen ties between Russia and economically developed Islamic countries. In the same month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with talks on bilateral relations and regional issues. At the time, Erdogan told Jinping that there were possible economic and diplomatic ties between Turkey and China. According to state television TRT World, President Recep Tayyip Erdoanan is now interested in economic, trade, defense, tourism and investment cooperation with Russia and Islamic countries because it benefits all parties. Quote in pictures, Reuters Erdogan told the 12th Kazan Conference that the country’s data and export growth in the first three months of the year is a testament to Turkey’s continued success in 2021. Erdogan said: “As we strengthen unilateral relations with neighboring countries, starting with those closest to us in terms of land, we are also trying to increase trade and investment opportunities between countries. Islamic, ”Erdogan said. He also said, “In addition to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) measures for cooperation and economy, we have also recently intensified our work on standardization and approval of halal foods.” . Erdogan said economic data during the outbreak shows a growth rate of 1.8% by 2020, despite a difficult time. Quote in pictures, Reuters Rising inflation On the one hand, Erdogan is trying to manipulate export and development data, as the country again shows signs of economic crisis. International investors are confused in Turkey over the massive change of central bank governor. Erdogan has replaced the governor of the central bank four times in the past two years. Elections are scheduled for the country in 2023. In the same year, Turkey, which has become a modern republic, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of the Ottoman Empire. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, represented in Turkish Lira, is the first President of Turkey. But after more than 100 years, President Erdogan faces a major economic crisis. This summer, Erdogan asked the governor of the central bank to cut interest rates. He said he wanted the cuts in July, August. But the Turkish Statistical Institute says inflation is “extremely bad”. According to the institute, inflation rose 17.5% in June. That’s three times more than the central bank’s 5% rate. Quote in pictures, Reuters Decrease in read On July 15, 2016, the country’s lira depreciated sharply in a failed coup five years ago. So a dollar was worth about three pounds. In 2018, Turkey faced a major economic crisis. Then there was the sudden depreciation of reading it. Banks in Spain, France, the United States, Italy and Japan have loaned money to Turkey. In August 2018, when the United States doubled its tariffs on steel and aluminum exports, the pound fell 16% against the dollar. The pound, which has been floating for two years, fell 40 percent; in September of the same year, the dollar was valued at 6.54 pounds. Since then, Erdogan has made changes to his economic policy, but the economy is still in shock. Quote in pictures, Getty Images Optimism for development This year there was a sharp drop in January but during the outbreak there is hope of recovery. A curfew has been imposed in Turkey for the first 15 days of May due to a coronavirus infection. But at that time, the price did not increase. Economists say a ban on the sale of certain products during an epidemic helped remedy the price hike. For the first time in July, the pound strengthened this year. This month, the lira increased three percent. Istanbul, on the other hand, has become a popular destination for tourists compared to the Gulf States due to the lack of travel restrictions, low prices, culture, nature, food and climate. Turkey’s tourism sector contributes 12 percent of the country’s economy. So, with the aim of improving the country’s economy, Erdogan plans to increase the number of tourists from Russia, Germany and Islamic countries.

