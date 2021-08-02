Chinese battery maker SVOLT EV wins $ 1.6 billion in Series B funds





HONG KONG – A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker and storage solutions provider has closed a 10.28 billion yuan ($ 1.6 billion) Series B, one of the largest fundraisers for a private company in China. The latest round of SVOLT Energy Technology was conducted by Bank of China Group Investment (BOCGI), a direct investment arm of Bank of China (BOC) incorporated in Hong Kong. Other investors include the compartments of the Chinese National Fund for Technology Transfer and Commercialization, Country Garden Venture Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group, CCB Investment, IDG Capital, Sany Heavy Industry, Xiaomi Corporation, Oceanpine Capital and China Renaissance, among others. Existing shareholders, including SDIC and JZ Capital, were raised in the round. Investors were “extremely excited” to embark on the Series B cycle, SVOLT chairman and CEO Yang Hongxin said at the cycle signing ceremony in a company statement. Proceeds from the cycle will finance the R&D of new technologies and the construction of new factories in Europe as well as in Chinese cities such as Changzhou, Suining, Huzhou, Ma’anshan and Nanjing. Its production capacity is expected to exceed 200 GWh in 2025. The Series B round is SVOLT’s biggest to date. In February, her Series A tour won 3.5 billion yuan. It was led by BOCGI and the Chinese private equity firm CMG-SDIC Fund management. Prior to that, the startup won a strategic investment of 1 billion yuan from the management of the CMG-SDIC fund which valued SVOLT at 8.2 billion yuan. Yang said SVOLT is building a carbon footprint system to track and manage its total greenhouse gas emissions as it strives to meet carbon neutrality goals and sustainability requirements. The size of the most recent cycle underscores investor confidence in the potential of the Chinese electric vehicle battery market. The strategic industry benefits from the government’s commitment to dramatically reduce carbon dioxide emissions over the coming decades. China, the world’s largest source of greenhouse gases, is targeting 2060 to achieve carbon neutrality, President Xi Jinping said last year. SVOLT started in 2012 as part of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors. It became the company’s battery business unit at the end of 2016 and separated from its parent company in 2018. Based in Jiangsu Province, east China, it specializes in high-speed stacking processes, cobalt-free batteries, long-life solid-state batteries, and intelligent manufacturing qualified for the automobile based on artificial intelligence. It has seven R&D centers – in Japan, South Korea, the United States and India as well as in Wuxi, Baoding and Shanghai, China. The independent company has more than 3,100 employees, including 1,400 R&D professionals. By 2025, it plans to spend more than 26 billion yuan on building factories, according to its website. For the original story of DealStreetAsia, click here. Street Asia Affair is a Singapore-based financial news site that focuses on the private equity, venture capital and investment activities of companies in Asia, particularly Southeast Asia, India and Greater China. Nikkei owns a majority stake in the company.

