Latupati Council and MSH support Maluku to become a national fish barn

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, MALUKU – The Council of Maluku Latupati and Maluku Satu Hati (MSH) expressed their support for the program of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to build a fishing center to international standards by making Maluku a national fish stable and building the new port of Ambon.

The support was delivered directly by the General President of the Assembly of Moluccas Latupati (Raja Urung) Ibrahim. Mr. H. Wokas and the General Secretary of the Assembly of the Moluccas Latupati (Raja Leinitu) Decky Tanasale.

Together with Maluku Satu Hati, the organization supporting President Joko Widodo, the Assembly of Maluku Latupati expressed high hopes for the National Strategic Program so that it can be executed according to schedule and the benefits can be felt by Maluku in order improve the well-being of the population.

The Maluku Latupati Assembly is an association of indigenous Maluku kings that oversees 545 kings across Maluku from 11 regencies / cities.

This institution aims to be a space and a movement for consolidation, communication and facilitation and interaction with the indigenous people of the Moluccas as a potential development and the design of a framework for socialization and the encouragement of critical awareness of the community towards the dangers of violent conflicts through the strategic role of the Moluccas Latupati. Advice.

“Fully support the program of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo through the construction of a fishing center with international standards by making Maluku a national fish barn (LIN) and by building a large port called Ambon New Port “Ibrahim told Mr. H. Wokas in his statement, Monday (2/02. 8/2021).

The Maluku Latupati Traditional Council, together with Maluku Satu Hati, will invite all Maluku around the world, both at home and abroad, to succeed in the government’s major program to make Maluku a national fish stable.

For information, President Joko Widodo plans to do the groundbreaking for the construction of the new Ambon port in Ambon City in November 2021, which is part of the completion of the program to realize Maluku as the National Fish Barn.

The plan to lay the groundwork for President Jokowi’s megaproject was approved at the coordination meeting of Governor of the Moluccas Murad Ismail with a number of ministers headed by Minister of Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan Wednesday July 28. 2021.

The arrival of President Joko Widodo, who received the honorary custom of “Upu Kalatia Kenalean Da Ntul Po Deyo Routnya Hnulho Maluku” is eagerly awaited by the Kings of the Moluccas in the hope that the President of the Republic of Indonesia is happy to be able to meet the leadership of the Assembly of Maluku Latupati. Later, during the meeting, the Assembly of the Moluccas Latupati will share several things related to the future interests of the indigenous people of the Moluccas.

Maluku Satu Hati (MSH) President James Talakua said that the high support of the Kings of Maluku for the national strategic program to realize Maluku as a national fish stable shows the high hopes of the people of Maluku for success. of this program.

The inhabitants of the Moluccas believe that this program will have a multiplier effect on the inhabitants of the Moluccas, in particular the opening of new jobs and the increase of the activities of the fishing industry in Moluccas. “The presence of this project will improve the economy and the well-being of the people of the Moluccas,” he said.

James called on all components of the Moluccan community and the regional government as well as the governor to unite to support President Jokowi’s program by preparing everything necessary in accordance with the authority given for the inauguration of the new port of ‘Ambon is going smoothly.