Viral video India’s population is 1,300 crore





Highlights Imran Khan said the population of India is one billion 300 crore Imran Khan said that Japan and Germany are neighbors Questions were also raised about the geographical knowledge of China by the Prime Minister Pakistani minister

Islamabad Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has again been targeted for his public notoriety. This time, addressing the people, he said that the population of India is one billion 300 crore. Not only that, even giving this image, Imran’s tongue stammered. Before that, Imran Khan was the target of his geographic knowledge. In Tehran, he said Japan and Germany were neighbors. Not only that, he also denied Pakistan’s neighbor China.

Imran said the population of India is 1,300 crore. In a clip that went viral on social media, Imran Khan said there were two World Cups in cricket. One is trial cricket and the other is ODI cricket. After that, he praised New Zealand at the ICC Trial Cricket Championship in June. India, with a population of four or five million, with a population of one billion 300 crore, had won the trial cricket championship.

Japan and Germany are good neighbors: Imran During his visit to Iran in April 2019, Imran Khan described Japan and Germany as neighbors ahead of a crowded press conference in Tehran. At the same time, it is true that Japan is located on the Asian and German continents in Europe. Geographically, Japan and Germany are several thousand kilometers apart. Imran said that Japan and Germany came to an agreement after killing each other. So both companies are doing well now.

Will Imran Khan’s government fall? Pakistani politics were heated by Bhutto’s statement Imran does not accept China as neighbor In June 2021, Imran Khan did not see China as Pakistan’s neighbor. When an American broadcaster asked Imran why you were keeping quiet about the atrocities against the Uyghurs, he started making false allegations against India regarding Kashmir. The reporter then asked if China gives you any money, so you shut up, then Imran started looking at him. Those who are at the border of my country, I care more about them, he said. Imran Khan is once again embroiled in this as China’s Xinjiang province borders Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://presstories.com/2021/08/02/imran-khan-insult-video-viral-video-indias-population-is-1-billion-300-crores/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

