21,000 young trees planted in a single day in Bannu – Journal





LAKKI MARWAT: About 21,000 saplings were planted in the Bakkakhel area of ​​Bannu during a day sung on Sunday as part of the Plant for Pakistan Day campaign.

Divisional Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Niazi kicked off the campaign by planting saplings.

Volunteers from the Prime Minister Tiger Force, Civil Defense, students, alumni, government officials and people from all walks of life have planted plants over a vast expanse of land.

On this occasion, Mr. Yousafzai said that the increase in forest cover was inevitable to mitigate the impact of global warming. He said mega-plantation events will be held in other parts of the division to use non-cultivable land for tree planting.

The divisional commissioner asked the authorities concerned to launch an awareness campaign to make people aware of the importance of forests.

Planting trees makes the environment clean and green and also helps reduce air pollution, he argued.

Meanwhile, police officers, who have survived terrorist attacks and encounters with criminals, received gifts at a reception on Sunday.

The ceremony was held at the police lines in Bannu to mark Youm-i-Ghazyaan on the direction of Provincial Police Chief Moazzam Jah Ansari and Regional Police Officer Sajid Ali Khan.

Bannu District Police Officer Imran Shahid, DPO Lakki Marwat Imran Khan and other SPs Salim Riaz distributed gifts to police officers.

On this occasion, Mr. Shahid paid a rich tribute to the police officers who have shown unprecedented courage in the performance of their duties.

Also during the day, the DSP and SHO of Lakki Marwat visited the graves of the martyred cops and offered them Fateha.

They met with Shuhada’s family members and children and expressed their sympathy to them. They also gave gifts to family members of the deceased.

Posted in Dawn, August 2, 2021

