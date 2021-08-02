Imran promises inflation misery package – Journal





Rejects rigging in AJK elections Says no one will escape punishment in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the government will provide financial assistance to 40% of the inflation-stricken country’s population, especially the working class, through targeted subsidies.

He said people will see a changed and prosperous Pakistan when Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government completes its five-year term in 2023.

The prime minister once again called on the opposition to sit with the government to resolve national issues, including electoral reforms. He rejected the allegation of rigging in the AJK Legislative Assembly elections and said the electronic voting machine was the only way to organize free, fair and unobjectionable ballots.

He again vowed that, unlike General Pervez Musharraf, he would not grant a National Reconciliation Order (NRO) to former leaders who had hidden national wealth abroad.

Mr. Khan assured the nation that the arrested killer of Noor Mukadam, a young girl brutally murdered recently in Islamabad, would not escape justice even if he had American nationality.

We have completed a new survey on Ehsaas [social security programme] and got full information on all categories of people and decided to give a full relief plan to 40% of the population through targeted subsidies by December, the prime minister said in responding to complaints from people who ‘he received in a live television program, Aap Ka Wazir-i- Azam Aap Kay Saath.

He said that under the relief program, the salaried class would be given priority. I know the working class people are the most affected by inflation.

Responding to a question from a caller, the prime minister said the government is working to transform the country on the model of Riyasat-i-Madina (State of Medina).

Speaking of corruption, he said that corruption at the lower level of society has not ruined a country but the one committed by the rulers.

Prime Minister Khan said the PTI government’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was a den of corruption, as previous leaders appointed men of their choosing as chairman of the NAB. Now the NAB is getting their hands on the big fish, which is being done for the first time in the country, he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan was the cheapest country in the world to live. He said gasoline prices have increased due to the rise in the international market.

Free media is a blessing

An appellant told the Prime Minister that she was defrauded of Rs 6million by a man over 10 years ago, and complained that the police arrested the suspect and registered a case but failed to recovered. The Prime Minister requested that his contact details be collected and assured him that efforts would be made to help him.

Another caller from a minority community called for ensuring the implementation of the government’s job quota for minorities. Mr. Khan told him he would ask the provinces to do so.

Prime Minister Khan said only leaders who break the law or believe in the rule of power over the rule of law or are corrupt are afraid of free media.

Free media [and] freedom of speech is a great blessing for a country, he said, adding that it was the role of the media to act as a watchdog.

He explained that he only disagreed with the media on fake news and propaganda and referred to revelations from the EU’s DisinfoLab report which uncovered an Indian disinformation network working against Pakistan.

Pakistani journalists feed false Indian accounts that propagate against the Pakistani army and the prime minister. I just have a problem so [otherwise] true journalism and criticism are a great blessing for a country.

The Prime Minister was then informed of personal problems by two retired military personnel and a farmer. He assured them that help would be provided.

Noor murder case

Responding to a question from a woman about the gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam and what measures the government would take for the safety of women, Prime Minister Khan said he was following the murder case from day one and called it a horrific incident.

Citing details provided to him, the prime minister said the tragedy occurred over the course of two days in front of the domestic staff of the suspected killer, Zahir Jaffer.

He denied the impression that the suspect would be saved because he was from a powerful family. I want to tell you that no one is saved in this case. If he thinks he will get away with it because he has dual citizenship and US citizenship, that is not the case, he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the case shocked everyone, saying everyone was saddened by it and had a big impact.

The murder of Noors is a great tragedy and I want to reassure [the nation] that no one, however powerful, will escape total punishment in this matter.

Recalling the alleged temporary kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad, the prime minister said he followed the case as if she were my own daughter.

The Afghans are our own people, we see them as brothers so we have seen the [incident] in the same way, he said, grateful to the police in the capital for following everything that was going on in the case and for questioning the suspects after identifying them through CCTV footage.

Vertical cities

Speaking of urban and civic issues, the prime minister said that a major problem affecting Pakistani cities is that their master plans have not been drawn up and those that have been drawn up have been destroyed.

He gave the example of Islamabad, saying its master plan has been repeatedly violated despite being the only planned city in the country. No one saw where the water would come from and where the garbage would go, he said, adding that was the reason he ordered city master plans to be drawn up.

This means that a city will not develop beyond a certain extent; instead, it will increase, the premier said. Dubai has gone vertical, as has New York. If they had started to develop, they would never have been able to provide water, electricity and equipment.

Referring to the Ravi Riverfront urban development project that the government plans to launch, Mr Khan said a new town would be built to save the waters of the Ravi River, which he said had turned into a filthy nullah .

Likewise, we had thought of Bundal Island in Karachi, but unfortunately the government of Sindh does not let us take over the project and I do not understand this because all the advantages [of the project] would go to Sindh, he added.

Speaking about the recent AJK polls, he said it was ironic that the AJK Prime Minister under whose government the government election took place is screaming that a rig has been done in the polls.

Posted in Dawn, August 2, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638213/imran-promises-package-to-ease-inflation-misery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos