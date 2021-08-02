PM Modi to meet with Assam MPs today over border dispute with Mizoram | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Assam lawmakers on Monday to discuss the border issue with Mizoram which took a violent turn last week, leading to the deaths of six Assam police and many injuries.

Earlier today, Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati met with the prime minister to discuss the standoff between the two states. The governor said the Center and state governments are working closely together and efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

Declaring that the clashes that erupted last week were very unfortunate, he further said Union Home Secretary Amit Shah was trying to defuse the crisis, while chief ministers from both states have also referred to the restoration of peace.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga reportedly had a phone conversation with Shah, days after the duo exchanged accusations on social media about the clashes. The two CMs are also expected to meet soon.

Meanwhile, Assam has decided to withdraw a police case against K Vanlalvena, MP for Rajya Sabha from Mizoram, signaling further easing of tensions. The case, filed against Vanlavena after he said in a TV interview that if Assam policemen entered Mizoram again, all would be killed, was resumed following the intervention of the Shah.

On Sunday, Mizoram also alluded to the removal of Sarmas’s name from an FIR in which the Assam CM and some senior officials have been charged with attempted murder and assault.