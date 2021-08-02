Politics
No plans for vaccine passports on English campuses
The Westminster government has said it does not intend to require students at English universities to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they wish to attend conferences or live in halls.
The ministers refused to deny that they were consider requiring vaccination passports on campuses this fall in an effort to boost jab adoption among young people and prevent coronavirus outbreaks.
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab had indicated that a decision would be taken in September, with students being warned in advance of any vaccination warrant.
But over the weekend, the Education Ministry said such a plan was not currently under consideration.
Vaccinations are important to help keep higher education institutions safe for returning students in the fall and we strongly encourage all students to accept the offer of both doses of the vaccine, a DfE spokesperson said. in The Guardian.
The government does not currently intend to require the use of the NHS Covid pass to access learning, however, universities and FE [further education] colleges are encouraged to promote vaccine offerings and should continue to conduct risk assessments for their particular situation.
the BBC reported that concerns had been raised about how universities might monitor the immunization status of their undergraduates, and that there were questions about how a vaccine warrant might be linked to an offer legally binding of a university place.
More generally, there has been growing dissatisfaction among Conservative backbenchers over plans to require people to have had two hits before they can go to nightclubs and other crowded places.
Universities had apparently been brought into the vaccine mandate plan by Boris Johnson, who allegedly raged against the relatively low vaccination rate among young people.
But the University and College Union said the prime minister was trying to blame the students for not yet having taken a vaccine that they were not prioritized to receive. Making access to education dependent on vaccine uptake was a mistake, Secretary-General Jo Grady said.
Ministers can hope that the mere suggestion that vaccinations might have been made mandatory for campus life may have encouraged more students to come forward to get bitten.
In one joint statement, industry leaders said universities continue to engage, explain and encourage new and existing students to seize the opportunity to get fully immunized as soon as possible. Ephemeral vaccination sites are set up on campuses during the summer and at the start of the next school year.
Young people have made huge sacrifices during the pandemic and evidence suggests vaccine intention remains high among higher education students, the statement said, supported by agencies such as Universities UK, GuildHE, the Russell Group and MillionPlus.
We remain convinced that the overwhelming majority of higher education students will seize the opportunity to be vaccinated and we will continue to take every opportunity to encourage them to do so.
Hundreds of US universities have made vaccination mandatory if students want to return to campus this fall. In Israel, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, students must have a Covid green pass to attend most classes in person. This requires that they either be completely inoculated or have recently recovered from the coronavirus.
