Messages of support are pouring in for the turkey fight against wildfires

Yemen, Palestine and Egypt conveyed their condolences to Turkey on Sunday, where forest fires in recent days have left people dead and damaged property.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak sent a message to his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the fires, according to the Yemeni Foreign Ministry.

Mubarak also wished a speedy recovery to the injured, stressing that Yemen is at the side of the brother Turkish people in the fight against this natural disaster.

A delegation of Palestinian academics also sent a message of condolence.

“We are deeply saddened by the forest fires that have broken out in many parts of sister country Turkey,” he said.

We extend our condolences to those who lost their lives and to their families. We wholeheartedly share the pain of the brotherly Turkish people.

The message also says that Palestine is praying for all firefighting teams and wishing them success.

Meanwhile, Egypts Al-Azhar University, the highest seat of learning in the Sunni Islamic world, issued a statement expressing its sadness and conveying its condolences to the victims of the wildfires and their loved ones as well as to all workers and volunteers trying to contain the spread of massive fires.

Al-Azhar also wished the injured urgent healing, according to their statement on Facebook.

The statement said that Al-Azhar was on the side of the Turkish people in the face of this tragic event.

On July 31, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry also sent a message of solidarity to Turkey, which is fighting the fires.

“Today I offer my condolences for the loss of life caused by the deadly forest fires in Turkey. Our solidarity and thoughts go out to the Turkish people and to the firefighters fighting the fires,” said the Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde on Twitter.

“In an immediate response, the European Commission has already helped mobilize 1 Canadair plane from Croatia and 2 Canadairs from Spain. These firefighting planes are part of rescEU, the European reserve of civil protection resources”, the European Commission said in a statement.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with Turkey at this very difficult time. I thank all the countries that offered to help,” said EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic, adding that they stood by. to provide additional assistance.

Qatar has sent a team to Turkey to participate in search and rescue activities amid the wildfires, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Qatar state news agency QNA, a team from the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Qatar Internal Security Forces left for Turkey on the instruction of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani.

Croatia to send firefighting plane to Turkey as part of firefighting, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Twitter

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said all 119 of the 126 fires in 32 towns that have broken out since Wednesday have been brought under control. In a statement, he said efforts were underway to contain the latest fires.

At least eight people lost their lives in the fires in addition to property damage.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited areas affected by the wildfires, saying 50 million Turkish liras ($ 5.91 million) had been released to meet urgent needs.

* Written by Merve Berker and Gozde Bayar