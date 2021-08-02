Banten statement from the Jokpro 2024 community to support the 2024 Jokowi-Prabowo pair





Tribunnews.com reporter, Chaerul Umam TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Statements of support for the ideas of President Joko Widodo associated with Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election continue to arrive from various regions. Now, support comes from 4 regencies and 4 towns in the province of Banten, held on Saturday (7/31/2021). Read also : KPK recalls threat of article obstructing investigation of Harun Masiku search obstacle Banten Jokpro 2024 regional coordinator Rimbun said the enthusiasm of the people of Banten who supported the ideas of Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 was very high. Rimbun said that this declaration event was of course held in accordance with strict health protocols. Read also : House of Representatives Committee X Leader: National Assessment Shouldn’t Look Like a Presidential Election Poll “Jokpro 2024 Banten Regional today held a statement of support for the pairs Jokowi and Prabowo in 2024. I am optimistic that with much support from the people of Banten, the 1945 amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and Jokpro 2024 be realized. ” Rimbun said in his statement on Sunday (1/8/2021). Meanwhile, Jokpro 2024 General Secretary Timothy Ivan Triyono, who was also present at the declaration activity, said the declaration made by Jokpro 2024 Regional Banten was a tangible manifestation of the great community support for Jokpro 2024. . Read also : Jazilul Fawaid says there is no strong candidate for the 2024 presidential election yet Timothy believes that in the future there will be more stated support from various segments of society across Indonesia. “I, the representative of the National Secretariat for Jokpro 2024, welcome the support for Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 declared by Buddy Jokpro in the Banten region. We are very happy to see the growing number of community support for Jokpro and it further shows that the ideas for Jokpro 2024 are very likely to come to fruition if something does happen. amendments to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia. We think that in the future more support will come, ”said Timothy. Read also : These 6 figures are expected to become the kings of the 2024 presidential election, there are the names Jokowi, Megawati, SBY to JK Timothy is also calling on all segments of society to join in supporting Jokpro 2024 to make Indonesia safe, peaceful and prosperous. “Let me invite all of you to join Jokpro 2024 wherever you are. I believe Jokpro 2024 can prevent extreme polarization so that Indonesia is safe, peaceful and prosperous,” Timothy said. Note, areas that have declared their support for Jokowi-Prabowo include Pekalongan Regency, Pekalongan City, Kubu Raya Regency, Pontianak City, Sleman Regency, Gunung Kidul Regency, Kulon Progo Regency, Bantul Regency, Yogyakarta City.

