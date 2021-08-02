Pakistani police say polio team attacked and policeman killed Imran Khan Nigeria Afghanistan Pakistani Peshawar





Gunmen on Monday shot dead a police officer tasked with protecting a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan, an official said. It was the third attack in two days against Pakistani police officers tasked with protecting workers from polio.

The deadly attack took place in the town of Kolachi, in the district of Dera Ismail Khan. Officer Dilawar Khan was on his motorbike heading to escort polio officers participating in a nationwide campaign to make Pakistan a polio-free state.

The armed men have fled and a police search is underway, according to Mohammad Aslam, a local police official.

Pakistani activists often target polio teams and the police tasked with protecting them, claiming that vaccination campaigns are a Western plot to sterilize children.

Two attacks on Sunday targeted police working with polio teams. In Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, gunmen killed a policeman on his way home after a security mission with polio officers. And a roadside bomb exploded near a police van escorting a polio vaccination team in the South Waziristan district, injuring an officer.

None of the doctors on the polio teams were injured in these attacks. No one immediately claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria was declared free from the virus last year.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government launched another polio vaccination campaign with the aim of eradicating the crippling disease by the end of the year. According to the authorities, up to 23.6 million children must be vaccinated during this latest anti-polio campaign.

On Sunday, Aimal Khan, spokesperson for the polio program in northwest Pakistan, said the vaccination effort would continue despite difficulties with some 17,000 trained workers returning home to administer vaccines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Shahzad Baig, who is leading the polio effort, there has so far been only one polio case reported in 2021 in Pakistan, up from 66 at the same time last year. On Monday, Baig called on parents to get their children vaccinated to protect them from the crippling disease.

