Two PTI deputies in contact with the PPP, says Saeed Ghani





The top leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Saeed Ghani. The PPP could soon launch an anti-government movement. Saeed Ghani said. MPAs and PTI MPs from Sindh are ready to join the PPP, he said. He says the PTI will never be able to “conquer” Sindh.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News in London, Ghani said PPP may soon start an anti-government movement.

“Two Sindh Assembly deputies belonging to the PTI are in contact with the PPP,” he said, adding that other party deputies and Sindh deputies were ready to join the PPP.

Criticizing the PTI-led federal government, Ghani said the Center was only playing politics on the lockdown issue. He said the PTI will never be able to “conquer” Sindh.

The leader of the PPP also criticized the government for not having put all the political parties in confidence on the Afghan question.

Responding to a question about the PDM, Ghani said the alliance posed no threat to the government. Differences were created as part of a plot to keep PPP and ANP away from PDM, he added.

Last week, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared that general elections in the country “can take place at any time” and called on members of his party to prepare for such a situation.

“PTI will form a government in Sindh in the future”

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the PTI would form a government in Sindh in the future.

Addressing a function in Rawalpindi, Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a government in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and would also form one in Sindh.

Criticizing the lockdown in Sindh, which went into effect today for nine days amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the interior minister said the Sindh government was harming itself by placing any the province under lockdown.

“Imran Khan’s smart lockdown was appreciated by the whole world. There was no harm in copying Imran Khan’s initiative,” Rashid said.

