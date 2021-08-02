QUOTES – Square Bags Buy Now, Pay Afterpay Company Later for $ 29 Billion

(Add more quotes)

Aug 2 (Reuters) – Square Inc on Monday announced that it has agreed to buy pioneer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Afterpay Ltd to create a global online payments giant, offering a 30% premium in the part of a share swap deal expected to be Australia’s biggest buyout.

The following are quotes on the matter from analysts, strategists and market watchers.

STOCK WILSONS ADVICE AND BROKERAGE

Square’s A $ 39 billion offer (A $ 126.21 / share) indicates that Afterpay has the potential to accelerate its global trajectory ever faster.

Given the nature of Square’s business and their merchant and consumer ecosystem, we see few realistic contender contenders beyond the big tech giants …

Now that Australia-New Zealand has lagged behind the United States in terms of the group’s contribution, we believe Afterpay would likely face limited regulatory hurdles.

Few other suitors are as well suited as Square. With… PayPal already achieving early success in their original BNPL, with the exception of the big US tech titans (Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc) pushing for an 11th hour bid, we would expect that. ‘a competing proposal from a new party is low risk.

SWISS CREDIT

There is a strategic interest behind the merger (customer and merchant growth / cross-selling) and with a scrip deal, Afterpay shareholders can share in the profits … We consider a competing offer unlikely to this stage.

UBS

Square’s implicit valuation for the offering is significantly above our price target, but is almost perfectly in line with the consensus price target (FactSet) for Afterpay of $ 125.99. UBS does not hedge Square, although we point out that the consensus price target for Square is $ 281.76, which, based on the fixed exchange ratio of 0.375 and the same currency assumption that uses Afterpay, would imply a valuation of A $ 143.82 per Afterpay share.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

While investors wondered what the “Killer App” would be to more effectively link Square’s two ecosystems, it appears that full BNPL integration (via Afterpay) into and between Cash App and Seller is the answer.

TRUIST TITLES

At first glance, we argue that the acquisition of Afterpay is a “proof of concept” moment for BNPL, both validating the industry and creating a formidable new competitor for Affirm Holdings Inc, PayPal and Klarna Inc …

We expect Square to invest heavily to integrate Afterpay and accelerate organic revenue growth.

EMANUEL WHO, FOUNDER, THIS CAPITAL

It’s a transaction that really defines the market. It is literally the biggest corporate transaction in Australian history. It really shakes things up and validates the work that Afterpay does from a valuation standpoint.

EVANS & PARTNERS LTD.

We see Square’s acquisition of Afterpay as a transformation, as it allows two of the world’s pioneering payments disruptors to come together to further scale up the platform and relegate old-world retail banks. Afterpay now has the tremendous financial weight and imagination of Silicon Valley behind it.

COWEN & CO LLC

Square’s entry into the BNPL space is unlikely to come as a surprise to most investors … Instead, the debate will revolve around whether to buy or build, given Square’s success in deploying our offers developed in-house and the path taken by another developer of super-applications. Pay Pal …

We note… Afterpay claims large-scale global BNPL business that would be difficult, if not impossible, for Square to replicate in the longer term.

KEEFE, BRUYETTE & BOIS INC

While the acquisition isn’t cheap, we believe the deal makes strategic sense as Afterpay complements both Square’s merchant and consumer ecosystems. We also believe that Afterpay’s exposure to non-U.S. Merchants and consumers gives Square the opportunity to increase its international exposure in a more cost-effective manner. Finally, the merger gives Square a stronger divide around its business model by adding additional products to new and existing consumers and merchants, thereby accelerating the ripple effect for the company.

STEVEN NG, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT AND AFTERPAY INVESTOR SINCE MID-2017

I think it’s a recognition that BNPL will be a sustainable payment method, so the big players in the payments industry want to make sure they’re exposed …

Time will tell if more are coming to the table. There are plenty of other potential suitors – some pretty logical – but it can also flush out some left-field suitors …

I think payment service providers increasingly see BNPL as an offering among a suite of products, rather than a stand-alone product in itself.

MATHAN SOMASUNDARAM, CEO OF DEEP DATA ANALYTICS

The buyout makes sense for both parties. It’s a big multiple that buys another big multiple to provide the greatest exposure to the market / customer.

Post-payment management selling at a discount from the February high after showcasing the potential for growth prospects suggests we may be near the peak of fintech optimism.

I don’t expect a counter offer for Afterpay, but it signals that industry consolidation at BNPL has started.

HENRY JENNINGS, SENIOR ANALYST AT CONSULTANCY MARCUS TODAY

Not sure this is the most generous offer given that Afterpay hit $ 160. I suspect the market may be a bit disappointed …

Biggest takeover ever made at a huge multiple, it will have repercussions in the sector …

Zip Co Ltd is the most interesting one now, given that Afterpay has now been removed from the board, and since it’s the closest to Afterpay with the largest US company. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar, Paulina Duran, Byron Kaye and Nikhil Kurian Nainan; editing by Christopher Cushing)