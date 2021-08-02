PM NarendraModi hails many developments, from record vaccination to Olympic victories – The New Indian Express





By PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Monday a number of developments, from record vaccination to high GST collection and performances by PV Sindhu and Indian hockey teams at the Olympics, to welcome multiple events that are encouraging for every Indian as the ‘Amruta Mahotsav’ begins. The government launched “Amrut Mahotsav” to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022. Not only did PV Sindhu win a well-deserved medal, but we also saw the historic efforts of the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics. I am optimistic that 130 crores of Indians will continue to work hard for India to reach new heights as it celebrates its Amrut Mahotsav. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2021 The Prime Minister tweeted: “As India enters August which marks the start of Amrut Mahotsav, we have witnessed multiple events which are encouraging for every Indian. There has been a record vaccination and the numbers High GST levels also signal robust economic activity. “ “Not only did PV Sindhu win a well-deserved medal, but we also saw historic efforts from the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics,” he said. Modi said he was optimistic that 130 crores of Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights as it celebrates its ‘Amrut Mahotsav’. In signs of accelerating economic activity, India’s tax collections on goods sold and services rendered returned to more than Rs 1 lakh crore in July after the second wave of restrictions linked to the COVID has caused a severe blow the previous month. The goods and services tax (GST) rose 33% year-on-year in July to over Rs 1.16 lakh crore, indicating that the economy is recovering at a rapid pace. As of July 2020, the collection was Rs 87,422 crore. More than 13 crores of vaccine doses were administered in July and the vaccination program will be further accelerated this month.

