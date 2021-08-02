Indo-Pakistan diplomatic showdown over Kashmir has entered the cricket pitch





Herschelle Gibbs last played international cricket in 2010. Known for his aggressive kicking game, the South African had made a name for himself during his playing years. He had a fairly modest presence in the eyes of the public since, however, and the last time it made headlines in India was a few years ago during a slightly flirtatious Twitter exchange with Alia Bhatt.

But Gibbs is back in the news. And this time he crossed the red line by voicing his dissent against the actions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Gibbs took to social media alleging the Indian board was flexing its muscles, preventing him and others from competing in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sanctioned Kashmir Premier League (KPL). Participation in the league, Gibbs revealed, could end prospects of landing cricket-related assignments in India in the future.

The PCB and the wider Pakistani ecosystem immediately offered their support to Gibbs, while their Indian counterparts, fully in line with the workings of the current government, responded by anonymous sources to a supportive news agency. Interestingly, the BCCI, while neither confirming nor denying Gibbs’ version of events, instead chose to characterize his words by citing his less than perfect past.

It is now understood by Indian media that the BCCI has forced the English and South African councils not to allow their players to participate in a tournament based on territory which remains disputed between India and Pakistan. The anonymous BCCI official speaking to the media said the actions of the board are fully in line with the Indian government’s position on Kashmir.

Since the decision of Narendra Modi’s government to de-operationalize Article 370 of the constitution which gave the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly attempted to internationalize the question, but so far to no avail. The fact that the PCB offers another tournament that has the potential to undermine the commercial potential of its flagship product, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), can seem somewhat confusing. But a lot would start to add up the moment one realizes that Imran Khan is also the chief boss of the PCB and as a former cricket champion himself, it is not surprising that ‘he sees the value of cricket deployed as a tool for diplomatic escalation.

In its current format, the newly envisioned league has six teams, five of which are based in Pakistani-administered Kashmir cities, while the sixth team is made up of the league’s overseas contingent. It is this sixth team that the PCB aims to load with some popular international names, giving the tournament, and by extension the political goals of governments, the best possible exposure internationally. In order to give credit to the project, the PCB has appointed the legendary Wasim Akrams as vice chairman of the management committee while Shahid Afridi, in addition to playing, will also be the league ambassador.

Naming a tournament after disputed territory over which India continues to claim is a politically charged statement on Pakistan’s part. The Indian state may not be entirely wrong in finding the very gesture irredentist in nature. The league’s promotional hashtag and official theme song provocatively use the word Azadi. That the tournament kicks off a day after the second anniversary of the reading of Article 370 cannot be a coincidence either.

But more than the Indian government having reservations against the league nomination, the eagerness with which the BCCI has jumped on the government’s orders is of deep concern. Since the structural changes of 2019 which saw an overhaul of the leadership of the BCCI, the board has largely functioned as an extended arm of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party. With Home Secretary Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah becoming the second most powerful person in the system, the path the council would take in the future was not left to the imagination.

Be it the newly built and largest cricket stadium in the world named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Ahmedabad becoming the de facto capital of Indian cricket. Whether it is the Indian Premier League (IPL) which continues to be played out in India for nearly a month amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic or current board chairman Sourav Ganguly approving A pro-government news channel within days of the West Bengal elections, the BJP is inextricably linked to the workings of the BCCI and the two become almost indistinguishable.

Compared to the previous UPA regime, Modi and Shah are both very proud of their muscular nationalism which involves strong anti-Pakistani rhetoric. It requires their policy to be seen as firm and assertive on sovereignty matters at all times, and not much sells like Pakistan-bashing does in India. The BCCI employing coercive tactics to cripple a Pakistani tournament that on its face compromises India’s territorial interests adds hugely to the perception that the current regime is holding its harsh rhetoric and, if the pressure comes to push, don’t not even hesitate to destabilize the Pakistani government supported projects.

It is not uncommon for nation states to use sport as a platform to settle political wars. The most famous example is the 1980 and 1984 Summer Olympics held in Moscow and Los Angeles, respectively, long before political tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union began to subside. Both events were boycotted by the other country and those falling within their respective spheres of influence. As long as the athletes continue to represent their country in an official capacity, the geopolitics of the day will be impossible to separate from the sport.

As recently as 2019, London-based Arsenal FC were forced to withdraw Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the Europa League final as the game was played in Baku, Azerbaijan. In the same season, Liverpool preferred to go to Serbia without the services of their Swiss winger of Albanian origin Xherdan Shaqiri, who was quite virulent in his support for the people of Kosovo. India-Pakistan cricket relations have also only reflected the diplomatic relations between the countries at one point in time.

Some very active overtures made by the previous BJP-led government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee to mend the ties resulted in a full-fledged tour from India to Pakistan after a 15-year hiatus. The favor was returned the following year when Pakistan toured India and the cycle continued for another two years until a complete blackout after the Bombay bombings in 2008. Relations briefly resumed under l ‘UPA in 2012 when Pakistan took a short trip, playing a handful of ODIs and T20Is. But since then, the two teams have not played any bilateral cricket and the last time they met in a Test series was in 2007. Pakistani players have never won a contract after the inaugural season. IPL either.

With now a populist leader in command on either side of the border, there is little hope for a friendly resumption of cricket between the two countries anytime soon. Oddly enough, the Indian government is not advising the BCCI to maintain the Pakistani boycott on ICC tournaments. Nationalist pride momentarily takes a back seat when the price to pay is to let go of two crucial points in a global event. Later that year, for the T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan were once again put in the same group by sheer draw accident, of course.

But if this controversial T20 league takes off as planned and the Indian government doesn’t take it particularly well, then the World Cup game could potentially be in jeopardy as well. And it is an uncertainty that the ICC is unable to afford. Englands Monty Panesar was the last of the international players to withdraw from the league, citing the strong political nuances he carries between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to an Indian channel, Panesar roughly confirmed that it is prudent not to disturb the Indian government and public. Many other former gamers looking to work in Indian media and broadcasting might have similar concerns, since Indian media operates much like an extension of the government. Few people can afford to upset the Indian establishment, if any.

Kashmir is an extremely sensitive issue that has refused to be resolved for decades. It’s not even the first time it’s been played in a cricket arena. In 2016, Pakistanis then captain Afridi thanked the Kashmiris in the crowd during a match in Mohali for supporting his team. The comment had been widely dismissed as an immature comment made in private by a man not known to be the wisest with his choice of words.

But if this Kashmir-based T20 league comes to fruition, it will be the first time Pakistan has taken an institutional diplomatic move in the field of cricket with the very simple aim of shaking India up. And the repercussions of this decision could be much broader and far-reaching, affecting cricketers from countries unrelated to the territorial disputes of the subcontinent.

Or conversely, Pakistan may even back down after taking a provocative blow and let the league slide without much fanfare and limelight; or probably even stop it after an edit. But one way or another, the Pakistani and Indian governments of the day really recognized the potential of crickets as a platform for conducting diplomatic duels. And it will be a significant change to see this sport as a vehicle for erasing the differences. Who said sport and politics don’t have to mix, again?

Parth Pandy is a freelance sports writer based in Ahmedabad.

