Jokowi: Olympic Gold Medal Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu, Indonesia Independence Anniversary Gift





Reporter Tribunnews.com, Rizki Sandi Saputra TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also congratulated the Badminton Indonesia women’s duo Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu who successfully won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Through his official Instagram account @jokowi, the number one in Indonesia has expressed his pride. “The wait for gold is over this afternoon. Indonesian women’s doubles Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu managed to win the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medal in a tough and exciting match,” Jokowi wrote on his Instagram account, accessed Monday 08/02/2021). Read also : 3 Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu Records Burning during the 2021 Badminton Olympic Games Jokowi further said that the gold medal offering sculpted by the women’s doubles duo who have been playing since 2017 will be a gift for the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia. It is known that this month, August 17, 2021, all the Indonesian people will commemorate the 76th anniversary of the independence of Indonesia. Not to mention, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta also expressed his gratitude to Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu. Read also : Winning the 2020 Olympic gold medal, Greysia / Apriyani: thank you Indonesian people “This victory is a gift for the anniversary of the independence of Indonesia, in two weeks. Congratulations and thank you Greysia / Apriyani!”, Concluded Jokowi. As is known, Indonesian women’s doubles Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu faced Chinese representatives, Chen Qing Chen / Jia Yi Fan in the women’s badminton doubles final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Monday (2/8/2021 ). Read also : Greysia-Apriyani wins Tokyo Olympics gold, Raisa Crying Haru: my chest is congested Taking place at Musashino Sports Plaza in Tokyo, the historic match ended two games at a time with a score of 21-19, 21-15 for Greysia and the victory for Apriyani.

