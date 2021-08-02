Politics
Opinion: The Chinese dream through The Governance of China
When I visited the People’s Republic of China for the second time with a group of prominent African scholars from different universities in 2019, we were amazed by many places we visited that exuded the Chinese dream, the Chinese spirit. advancement towards humanity.
Some of the places we visited included the majestic Great Wall of China, the astonishing Forbidden City, the mystical warriors of Terracota, and the symbolic village of Liangjiahe in Shaanxi province. It was in the rustic village of Liangjiahe that young Xi Jinping spent his formative years soaking up the doctrines of the Chinese Communist Party, the vanguard and backbone of the Chinese nation. The young Xi did not know at the time that he was ready to lead the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Republic of China in the future.
For starters, Xi Jinping is the current chairman of the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Republic of China. It was interesting to trace the life of young Xi and others, and the daily activities they undertook during those days in the past. It would not be fitting if I did not mention the visit to the historic cave houses in the Yanan Mountains, from which the legendary and great strategist Chairman Mao Zedong, the father of the Chinese nation, fought his fight. Without delving into the controversies of Chairman Maos’ Cultural Revolution, the feeling one gets when visiting these and other sites is one of inspiration.
Thinking about this article, understanding the Chinese dream, we can better understand this dream by studying the 92 speeches of Xi Jinping, compiled in the third volume of the book Xi Jinping The Governance of China. When I read all these speeches, my perception of China as a country improved a lot and most of the misunderstandings I had about it disappeared. With its mantra Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era, China has been able to advance its dream of creating a moderately prosperous society by eliminating poverty to a large extent.
The Chinese Communist Party prides itself on putting people first, making them the masters of their country, the solid foundation of our republic and the foundation of a well-built party and a prosperous nation.
What is impressive is the crucial role public enterprises play in eradicating poverty in poor villages.
Using the principles of scientific socialism, the Chinese Communist Party government has succeeded in building a solid foundation for the socio-economic and political development of the country. Here is a country that has successfully applied Marxism to analyze and solve practical problems and use scientific theories to guide in solving major challenges and to strengthen belief in Marxism and the ideals of communism.
What strikes the reader most is that the Communist Party Manifesto, a document issued 170 years ago, kept the Chinese dream intact for a long time, during which shocking changes took place in the world. human society.
As one reads the pages of the book, it becomes evident that it has been possible for China to carry or pass on the Chinese dream from generation to generation through the Chinese Communist Party, with members and officials religiously and assiduously following Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong’s Thought, Deng Xiaoping’s Theory, Three-Representation Theory, Scientific Perspectives on Development, and Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era.
Thus, the doctrinaire approach to the theories and philosophies of socialism, as enshrined in the Communist Party Manifesto, has enabled the Chinese Communist Party government to focus on carrying out the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation in all facets of life without distractions or procrastination. .
Moreover, it is by maximizing the institutional strength of the Communist Party of China at all levels of governance that state institutions and other organs support the nation’s aspirations without deviation.
All of this is aimed at creating a better life for everyone in China with the recognition by the people’s governments as the greatest source of strength in governance. In other words, for governance to be successful and for the Chinese dream to come true over the years, the Chinese Communist Party advocates the maxims Always put people first and never fail people.
What is nice to note is that there is clear evidence that it is not just empty slogans aimed at bypassing people who think they support the Chinese Communist Party. On the other hand, this is not the kind of electoral campaign that we are witnessing in some African political parties which have not kept the promises they made to the people decades after gaining independence.
On the international stage, China plays a vital role under the formation of the BRICS in building a global community of destiny. Its relationship with Africa and Asia can also be explained as a win-win relationship that will see massive investments, mainly in infrastructure. One of these Chinese companies is the Middle East Road and Belt Initiative, the modern version or extension of the ancient Silk Road civilization.
At the end of the book, Xi Jinping calls on the Chinese people to stay true to their original aspirations and foundational mission, guided by the development of a Marxist party in a Chinese context. He reminds them of Mao Zedong’s words: Therefore, ideological education is the key link to seize to unite the whole party for great political struggles.
It is a book which must be found on the shelves of the libraries of political parties in Africa and elsewhere in the world. All liberation movements that have been guided by Marxism-Leninism should evaluate their performance by returning to the basics as presented in this book.
